Edelweiss Financial Services looks to sell minority stake in MF unit

The 13th largest fund house may be valued around $700-$800 million

Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 6:58 PM IST
Edelweiss Financial Services is looking to sell a minority stake in its mutual fund (MF) arm. The company has initiated the process by hiring an investment banker.
 
"To further strengthen our international business, we are open to exploring opportunities with minority strategic partners, ensuring there is a strong alignment in values and vision,” said Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Edelweiss MF.
 
The company also plans to list Edelweiss MF and other businesses on exchanges in the coming years.
 
Edelweiss Financial is a diversified financial services company with subsidiaries across credit, asset management, asset reconstruction, and insurance.
 
Edelweiss MF is the 13th largest fund house in India, with around Rs 1.5 trillion in assets under management (AUM).
 
Edelweiss Financial is valuing the MF business at $700-$800 million, according to a Bloomberg report.

Edelweiss MF reported a profit after tax of Rs 38 crore in financial year (FY) 2024, up 2.1x from Rs 18 crore in FY 2023. Revenue rose 32 per cent from Rs 119 crore to Rs 157 crore during the same period.
 
Most of the fund house's AUM is on the debt side, with Bharat Bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs) accounting for a large part of it. However, following the change in debt fund taxation in 2023, the fund house has been expanding the share of equity and hybrid schemes in the AUM. The share of debt funds, which stood at 74 per cent at the end of FY 2023, declined to 65 per cent by March 2024.
 
The focus on equity and hybrid schemes also helped the fund house increase its systematic investment plan (SIP) book size by 35 per cent to Rs 234 crore during the one-year period. The number of SIP accounts rose 51 per cent to over 600,000.
 
The MF space has seen several new entrants and mergers and acquisitions in recent years amid strong growth tailwinds. However, the deals have mostly involved complete acquisitions or majority stake sales, with IndusInd Holdings' acquisition of a 60 per cent stake in Invesco AMC being the latest.
 
The industry has also stayed away from the primary market. Only four of the 45 asset management companies (AMCs) in the MF business are listed on exchanges. The last initial public offering (IPO) was that of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC in 2021.
Topics :Edelweiss FinancialEdelweiss Financial ServicesMutual Funds

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

