Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / SBI Mutual Fund launches the Innovative Opportunities Fund: Check details

SBI Mutual Fund launches the Innovative Opportunities Fund: Check details

The fund will invest up to 35 per cent of the corpus in global stocks as and when the foreign investment limit is raised

mutual fund investment
Representative Picture
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 7:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SBI Mutual Fund on Monday launched the Innovative Opportunities Fund, a thematic scheme that will invest in “disruptors” across sectors. The fund house said that the innovation theme makes for an investment case amid a booming startup ecosystem, inherent talent pool, government initiatives, and strong digital infrastructure, among other enabling factors.

The fund will invest up to 35 per cent of the corpus in global stocks as and when the foreign investment limit is raised. The scheme will be sector and market capitalisation agnostic and will invest in around 35-40 stocks, the fund house said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"We have seen disruptions across sectors like automobiles, financial services, energy, media & entertainment, technology, healthcare, e-commerce and industrials due to innovation. The collaboration between a proactive government and the private sector has fostered new startups which are built on innovation," said D P Singh, Deputy MD & Joint CEO, SBI Funds Management.

The investment universe is divided into three categories — product or service innovators (companies that develop new products), process innovators (those innovating new processes), and innovation adapters (incumbent companies that adapt to innovative business models).
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India's first contra MF scheme turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 7 cr in 25 years

SBI MF assets top Rs 10 trn; becomes first fund house to achieve milestone

SBI automotive opportunities fund: Know details before investing

SBI MF adds automotive opportunities fund to its thematic line-up

Smallcap stock zooms 10% as SBI MF buys 3% stake; HDFC MF holds 7% equity

Topics :SBI Mutual FundMutual Fundsstock market tradinginvestment opportunities

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story