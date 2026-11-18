Mutual Fund Returns: The performance of different mutual fund categories diverged sharply in October 2026. Largecap funds delivered a return of 9.8 per cent, while smallcap funds returned just 0.7 per cent. Midcap funds, meanwhile, returned 4 per cent.

The trend was not limited to returns. Investment flows also showed signs of change, with inflows into largecap funds rising while those into smallcap funds declined. This raises the question of whether investors are beginning to lose some of their enthusiasm for smallcap funds and are showing greater preference for shares of larger companies.

According to Vallum Capital Advisors’ Cross-Asset Macro Grid — October 2026 report, Indian equities staged a strong recovery in October. Indian equity funds delivered an average return of 6 per cent during the month. Global equity funds available to Indian investors, however, declined 6.5 per cent, while funds investing in precious metals such as gold and silver fell 7.7 per cent.

The report said net inflows into Indian equity funds rose to ₹40,410 crore in October from ₹39,071 crore in September. Smallcap funds lag far behind largecaps Performance varied sharply across mutual fund categories in October. Largecap funds returned 9.8 per cent, compared with 4 per cent for midcap funds and just 0.7 per cent for smallcap funds. This means the gap between largecap and smallcap fund returns stood at 9.1 percentage points in a single month. According to the report, the return of foreign investors to Indian equities was one of the key factors behind the rally. Their buying was concentrated largely in shares of bigger companies.

The market rally, therefore, did not benefit all companies equally. Large-company stocks attracted stronger buying, while smaller companies lagged. Smallcap inflows decline, largecap flows rise The changing trend is also visible in investment flows. According to the report, net inflows into largecap mutual funds rose to ₹13,887 crore in October from ₹9,634 crore in September, an increase of around 44 per cent in a month. In contrast, net inflows into smallcap funds declined to ₹5,152 crore in October from ₹8,071 crore in September, a fall of around 36 per cent. Equity mutual fund performance in October 2026 Fund category Assets under management (₹ crore) 1 month 3 months 6 months Year to date 1 year 3 years 5 years 10 years Largecap 10,77,531 9.8 per cent 2.9 per cent 8.2 per cent -1.5 per cent -0.8 per cent 10.8 per cent 8.0 per cent 12.9 per cent Large & midcap 3,56,574 6.8 per cent 0.3 per cent 7.9 per cent 3.0 per cent 3.5 per cent 14.4 per cent 12.0 per cent 15.2 per cent Flexicap 5,95,838 6.2 per cent 1.3 per cent 10.5 per cent 4.9 per cent 4.7 per cent 13.3 per cent 10.8 per cent 14.4 per cent Multicap 2,48,891 5.9 per cent 0.4 per cent 7.2 per cent 2.6 per cent 2.6 per cent 14.0 per cent 12.2 per cent 15.3 per cent Midcap 4,77,256 4.0 per cent -3.1 per cent 4.5 per cent 3.4 per cent 3.5 per cent 15.4 per cent 14.2 per cent 17.1 per cent Smallcap 4,53,603 0.7 per cent -1.8 per cent 9.1 per cent 9.2 per cent 7.6 per cent 13.5 per cent 13.7 per cent 17.7 per cent Microcap 2,157 -0.1 per cent -1.9 per cent 11.1 per cent 13.5 per cent 8.4 per cent 13.6 per cent – – Source: Morningstar. Data as on November 16, 2026. Returns for periods exceeding one year are annualised. Returns are in per cent; assets under management and investment figures are in ₹ crore. This does not mean that investors have stopped putting money into smallcap funds. The category still attracted more than ₹5,000 crore in net inflows during October. However, investor appetite was clearly weaker than in the previous month.Source: Morningstar. Data as on November 16, 2026. Returns for periods exceeding one year are annualised. Returns are in per cent; assets under management and investment figures are in ₹ crore.

Why did largecap funds suddenly surge? According to Vallum Capital’s report, global investors spent much of 2026 focusing on companies linked to artificial intelligence (AI) and precious metals such as gold and silver. India underperformed several other markets during this period. The report said an India exchange-traded fund (ETF) was down around 5 per cent from the beginning of the year through October, while ETFs linked to South Korea and Taiwan were up around 50 per cent. The picture changed in October. Questions began to emerge over the scale of investment going into AI-linked companies. Investors became concerned about how large AI projects would be financed and how much earnings they could eventually generate for companies.

China’s progress in memory-chip manufacturing also increased concerns around semiconductor companies. This weighed on technology stocks globally. A Japanese semiconductor ETF fell 30.6 per cent, while a Taiwan fund available to Indian investors declined 23.4 per cent. At the same time, higher crude oil prices strengthened expectations of higher interest rates in the US. This put pressure on assets such as gold and silver, which do not generate regular interest income. Against this backdrop, investors began reallocating money and turned their attention to markets such as India. Foreign investor return benefits Indian equities According to the report, India was among the markets that benefited from the shift in global investment trends in October.

An India-linked ETF rose 9 per cent during the month and ranked second among ETFs tracking major global markets. Indian ETFs linked to the Sensex, Nifty IT, Nifty 50 and banking indices delivered returns of 12-14 per cent. These were among the seven best-performing investment options in Vallum Capital’s global thematic list. The report said foreign investors stepped up purchases of Indian equities in early November. However, most of this buying benefited larger companies, helping largecap funds outperform their smallcap and midcap counterparts. PSU banks lead, defence lags Sectoral performance also varied sharply in October. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector returned 9.3 per cent, with public sector banks outperforming. The PSU bank sector gained 14.6 per cent.