14 hours a day: Global stock exchanges with trading time more than BSE, NSE

By definition, 'trading hour' is defined as the time span during which a stock exchange is open. During this period, shares and derivative contracts are bought and soldPuneet WadhwaMayank Patwardhan New Delhi / Mumbai
Trading hours for the Indian stock exchanges seem to be fair as compared to their global peers, where trading in stocks lasts up to 14 hours in some cases.
In comparison, India’s leading stock exchanges – the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) – begin stock and derivative trading at 9.15am with a 15-minute pre-market session that starts at 9am. The trading day ends at 4pm, which includes a 30-minute post-closing session. India’s stock market is open for five days a week, from Monday to Friday.
Some of the other stock exchanges across the globe that where trading hours exceed Indian stock exchanges include the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Hamburg Stock Exchange and Hanover Stock Exchange (trading time of 12 hours each), Bucharest Stock Exchange (8.45 hours), Moscow Exchange (MOEX; 8.40 hours) and SIX Swiss Exchange (8.2 hours). CLICK HERE FOR A DETAILED CHARTICLE
KOSPI Stock Market, Australian Securities Exchange, Beijing Stock Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange have trading hours less than the Indian exchanges, shows data.
What is a trading hour?
By definition, ‘trading hour’ is defined as the time span during which a stock exchange is open. During this period, shares and derivative contracts are bought and sold.
A stock trading day in India is divided into three main categories - the pre-opening session, regular trading session and post-closing session.
The pre-opening session is between 9am and 9:08am. During this window, the investors can buy and sell stocks. The orders placed during this period are given priority once the market opens. WATCH RELATED VIDEO HERE
The post-closure session is from 3:40pm to 4pm. During this period, investors are allowed to place bids for the next trading day. Also, these deals are executed at the pre-agreed price irrespective of the next day’s opening price. These bids can be cancelled during the next day's pre-opening session.
Recently, the stock market regulator in India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), rejected National Stock Exchange’s (NSE’s) proposal to extend the trading hours for index derivatives. The exchange had proposed an evening session between 6pm and 9pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
