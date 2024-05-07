14 hours a day: Global stock exchanges with trading time more than BSE, NSE

Trading hours for the Indian stock exchanges seem to be fair as compared to their global peers, where trading in stocks lasts up to 14 hours in some cases.





ALSO READ: Sebi no to market hour extension proposal due to lack of consensus: NSE Globally, the Berlin Stock Exchange, Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Stuttgart Stock Exchange have the maximum trading hours (14 hours each) with stock trading commencing at 8:00 hours and ending at 22:00 hours per their respective time zone, Bloomberg data suggests.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In comparison, India’s leading stock exchanges – the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) – begin stock and derivative trading at 9.15am with a 15-minute pre-market session that starts at 9am. The trading day ends at 4pm, which includes a 30-minute post-closing session. India’s stock market is open for five days a week, from Monday to Friday.



Some of the other stock exchanges across the globe that where trading hours exceed Indian stock exchanges include the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Hamburg Stock Exchange and Hanover Stock Exchange (trading time of 12 hours each), Bucharest Stock Exchange (8.45 hours), Moscow Exchange (MOEX; 8.40 hours) and SIX Swiss Exchange (8.2 hours). CLICK HERE FOR A DETAILED CHARTICLE





ALSO READ: NSE investors may face further delays for its initial public offering On the other hand, trading at New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) commences at 9.30 hours per their time and ends at 16:00 hours with a trading time of 6.30 hours which is a tad less than their Indian counterparts, shows Bloomberg data.



KOSPI Stock Market, Australian Securities Exchange, Beijing Stock Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange have trading hours less than the Indian exchanges, shows data.

What is a trading hour?

By definition, ‘trading hour’ is defined as the time span during which a stock exchange is open. During this period, shares and derivative contracts are bought and sold.

A stock trading day in India is divided into three main categories - the pre-opening session, regular trading session and post-closing session.

The pre-opening session is between 9am and 9:08am. During this window, the investors can buy and sell stocks. The orders placed during this period are given priority once the market opens. WATCH RELATED VIDEO HERE