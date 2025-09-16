₹2,091-crore order lifts NCC share price 5% today; top details inside

NCC share price: NCC share price was buzzing in trade on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.90 per cent to an intraday high of ₹222.50 per share.

At 10:30 AM, NCC share price was trading 1.67 per cent higher at ₹215.65 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.39 per cent higher at 82,106.01 levels.

Why did NCC share price rise today?

NCC share price moved northwards after securing an order worth approximately ₹2,090.5 crore from Water Resource Department, Bihar .

In an exchange filing, NCC said, “We are pleased to inform you that the Company has received a Letter dated September 15, 2025 from the Water Resources Department, Bihar for Construction of Barner Reservoir Scheme in Jamui district.”

The exact contract value is approximately ₹2,090.5 crore, excluding GST. Under the terms of the order, NCC will be responsible for the construction of the Barnar reservoir, dam structures, irrigation channels, and other associated works. The construction is expected to be completed in 30 months. This will be followed by a 60 months Defect Liability Period (DLP), NCC revealed, in a statement. Last month, NCC said its water division received two orders during the month of August 2025, worth ₹788.34 crore, excluding GST. Financially, NCC reported an 8.46 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹192.14 crore in Q1FY26, against ₹209.92 crore in Q1FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 6.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹5,178.99 crore in the quarter. Breaking down by segment, the construction business generated ₹5,151.33 crore in revenue, down 5.52 per cent Y-o-Y, while the real estate segment contributed ₹27.66 crore, a sharp 62.17 per cent Y-o-Y decline. Ebitda for the quarter stood at ₹456 crore, a 4.60 per cent decrease from ₹478 crore in Q1FY25. NCC Limited (formerly Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited), founded in 1978, is among India’s leading infrastructure and construction companies with a diversified portfolio spanning buildings, transportation, water and environment, electrical works, irrigation, mining, and railways.