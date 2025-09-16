Airfloa Rail Technology IPO booked 281x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment Status: The The initial public offering (IPO) of infrastructure and railway components manufacturer Airfloa Rail Technology received overwhelming demand from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by a massive 281.04 times by the end of the subscription period on Monday, September 15, 2025.

With the bidding now closed, the next step is the share allotment, which is expected to take place today, September 16, 2025.

Investors who applied for the Airfloa Rail Technology IPO can check their allotment status online through the BSE or the registrar’s website, KFin Technologies. Alternatively, they can use the direct links provided below:

Check Airfloa Rail Technology IPO allotment status on KFin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/ Check Airfloa Rail Technology IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Airfloa Rail Technology IPO details The public offering consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 6.5 million shares, aggregating to ₹91.10 crore. The company offered the shares in a price band of ₹133–140 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. The issue was open for subscription from Thursday, September 11, to Monday, September 15, 2025. KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue, while GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for capital expenditure towards the purchase of machinery and equipment, repayment of a portion of outstanding borrowings, and to fund working capital requirements as well as for general corporate purposes.

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO grey market premium (GMP) today As the allotment process is underway, the unlisted shares of Airfloa Rail Technology are witnessing strong activity in the grey market. Sources tracking unofficial market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹315 per share, reflecting a GMP of ₹175, or 125 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price. Airfloa Rail Technology IPO tentative listing Shares of Airfloa Rail Technology are scheduled to debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Grey market trends suggest a favourable listing, assuming the current sentiment holds. If the current grey market trends continue, Airfloa Rail Technology shares could deliver a return of over 90 per cent upon listing, as the NSE has capped the listing gain of SME IPOs at a 90 per cent premium.