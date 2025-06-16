2 smallcaps zoom up to 153% from April low. What's driving these stocks?

Share price of Suven Life Sciences, Camlin Fine Sciences today

Shares of Suven Life Sciences (Suven) and Camlin Fine Sciences (CFSL) hit their respective new highs, surging up to 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. The stock price of both these smallcap companies have outperformed the market, by zooming up to 153 per cent from their April month lows. On April 7, 2025, the market including BSE Sensex, BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices recorded their respective 52-week lows.

Individually, Suven has rallied 9 per cent to ₹257.70 in intra-day trade today. In the past one month, the market price of the healthcare research, analytics & technology company has surged 36 per cent. It has bounced back 124 per cent from its April 7, 2025 low of ₹115 on the BSE.

Shares of Camlin soared 7 per cent to ₹324.20, surging 67 per cent in the past one month. The stock price of this specialty chemicals makee has zoomed 153 per cent from a level of ₹128.10 touched on April 7, 2025. What’s driving Suven, Camlin stock prices? CFLS reported a strong operational performance for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25). The company reported 88.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from its continuing operations at ₹59.41 crore, as against ₹31.48 crore in Q4FY24. Reported EBITDA margins expanded to 13.6 per cent from 8.4 per cent from the year ago quarter. Revenue from operations grew 16.1 per cent YoY to ₹437.46 crore from ₹376.65 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 16.9 per cent YoY at ₹22.74 crore.

At the consolidated level, CFSL derives around 85 per cent of its revenue from exports and from overseas subsidiaries, with over 100 products sold in around 80 countries. The company caters to diverse end user industries such as food, feed, animal and pet nutrition, flavours and fragrances, pharma, agrochemicals, and petrochemicals among others. This helps the company avoid dependence on any single industry and provides potential for expansion. Management anticipates sustained momentum in this segment, projecting a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~20 per cent over the next 2–3 years. Margins are expected to expand further as the bleeding from continued operations reduces and other operations grow. Camlin is also set to benefit from the implementation of anti-dumping measures in the US and improving Vanillin prices. While steady performance improvement is expected, the analysts remain cautious of near-term uncertainties related to tariffs and capacity ramp-up.

Suven, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engaged in Drug Discovery and Development of New Chemical Entities (NCEs) in Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders targeting unmet medical needs, globally. On May 13, the board of directors of Suven approved fund raising of ₹857.64 crore through fully convertible warrants on preferential basis to continue the funding of R&D, Clinical Development programs and general corporate purposes and CAPEX for creating new R&D facilities. Suven has a significant opportunity in the rapidly growing CNS segment. The segment has limited competition due to high associated risks. CNS diseases include a broad spectrum of disorders in which the brain or spinal cord functioning is diminished or impaired, resulting in diminished motor, sensory, or cognitive performance.