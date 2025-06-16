Aten Papers and Foam IPO Day 2 update: Subscription lags at 72%, GMP 10%

Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares of Aten Papers IPO, and in multiples thereof, with the minimum investment amount of ₹1,15,200 at the upper price band.

Aten Papers aims to raise ₹31.68 crore through a fresh issue of 3.3 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the net issue for Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and not less than 15 per cent for Non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Skyline Financial Services serves as the registrar for the public issue. Swastika Investmart is the sole book-running lead manager.

The public offering opened for bidding on Friday, June 13, and is slated to close for subscription on Tuesday, June 17. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of the company's shares is tentatively scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Shares of Aten Papers are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Aten Papers and Foam IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus, Aten Papers plans to use the proceeds from the public offering for capital expenditure, working capital requirements, and issue expenses, as well as for general corporate purposes.

About Aten Papers and Foam

Incorporated in January 2019, Aten Papers and Foam operates as an intermediary in the paper product supply chain. As a middleman in the paper product supply chain, it procures paper from different paper mills and resells it to its clients in the packaging products industry. The company's product portfolio includes Kraft Papers and Suplex boards with a wide range of grades, thicknesses, widths, and standards.