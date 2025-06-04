Home / Markets / News / 3B Films IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

3B Films IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Investors can check 3B Films IPO allotment status on the official websites of the BSE and Maashitla Securities

IPO
3B Films shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform tentatively on June 6, 2025
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 8:51 AM IST
3B Films IPO allotment status: The basis of the allotment of shares for 3B Films is expected to be finalised today, June 4, 2025. The SME initial public offering (IPO) of 3B Films, which closed its three-day subscription window on Tuesday, June 3, received a muted response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by only 1.76 times, according to data available on BSE. 
 
The retail investors portion was subscribed 2.75 times, and the Non-institutional investors (NII) portion was booked 85 per cent.

Here's how to check 3B Films IPO allotment status online:

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE and Maashitla Securities, the registrar of the issue. 
 
Check 3B Films IPO allotment status on BSE:
 
Check 3B Films IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securities:

3B Films IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

On Wednesday, the unlisted shares of 3B Films were trading flat at ₹50, the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. The GMP slipped from June 1, 2025, when the shares were trading at ₹53, commanding a premium of ₹3 or 6 per cent per share.   ALSO READ | HDB Financial Services gets Sebi approval for ₹12,500 crore IPO

3B Films IPO details

The company plans to raise ₹33.75 crore through a fresh issue of 3.54 million equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 3.19 million shares. The company has fixed the price at ₹50 per equity share. Shares of 3B Films are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively on Friday, June 6, 2025.
 
Nirbhay Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), from the net fresh issue proceeds, the company aims to use ₹4.43 crore for capital expenditure, ₹7.15 crore for working capital requirements and ₹4.43 crore for general corporate purposes.

About 3B Films

Incorporated in September 2014, 3B Films is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of CPP & CPE films tailored to meet the diverse needs of the flexible packaging industry and high-end thermoforming applications. Its product portfolio includes a wide range of CPP films designed to address the specific needs of various industries, including food and beverage, clothing, flowers and other consumer goods. The company has expanded exports to countries like Dubai, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and several African nations.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

