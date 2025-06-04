3B Films IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

3B Films IPO allotment status: The basis of the allotment of shares for 3B Films is expected to be finalised today, June 4, 2025. The SME The basis of the allotment of shares for 3B Films is expected to be finalised today, June 4, 2025. The SME initial public offering (IPO) of 3B Films, which closed its three-day subscription window on Tuesday, June 3, received a muted response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by only 1.76 times, according to data available on BSE.

The retail investors portion was subscribed 2.75 times, and the Non-institutional investors (NII) portion was booked 85 per cent.

Here's how to check 3B Films IPO allotment status online:

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE and Maashitla Securities, the registrar of the issue.

Check 3B Films IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check 3B Films IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securities: https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues 3B Films IPO grey market premium (GMP) today ALSO READ | HDB Financial Services gets Sebi approval for ₹12,500 crore IPO On Wednesday, the unlisted shares of 3B Films were trading flat at ₹50, the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. The GMP slipped from June 1, 2025, when the shares were trading at ₹53, commanding a premium of ₹3 or 6 per cent per share. 3B Films IPO details The company plans to raise ₹33.75 crore through a fresh issue of 3.54 million equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 3.19 million shares. The company has fixed the price at ₹50 per equity share. Shares of 3B Films are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively on Friday, June 6, 2025.