Stocks to watch today, June 4: ABFRL, Indegene, YES Bank, Waaree Renewable

Stocks to Watch Today, Wednesday, June 4, 2025: Indian equity market eyes snapping a three-day losing streak on Wednesday as it extends its range-bound movement amid mixed global cues.

GIFT Nifty hinted at a higher start for domestic stocks. The early indicator was up 44 points or 0.18 per cent at 24,719 as of 7:35 AM.

Equity benchmark in Asia advanced, taking cues from Wall Street after a firm labour market report. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei was higher by 0.77 per cent while China's CSI 30 was up 0.3 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was up over 2 per cent after left-leaning maverick Lee Jae-myung won the presidential election.

Stocks in the US shrugged off the OECD's cut in growth forecasts after an unexpected increase in job openings. The S&P 500 index rose by 0.58 per cent while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.51 per cent. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump signed a directive formally raising the steel and aluminum tariffs to 50 per cent starting June 4. Back home, on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex settled 636.24 points or 0.78 per cent lower at 80,737.5, while the Nifty50 fell 174.1 points or 0.7 per cent to end at 24,542.5. FIIs sold shares worth ₹2,853.8 crore, while DIIs net bought equities worth ₹5,907.9 crore.

Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: Walmart-owned Flipkart is preparing to divest its entire 6 per cent holding in the company through a block deal valued at around ₹600 crore. The transaction, if completed, would mark a full exit for the e-commerce major from the Indian fashion retailer. Waaree Renewable Technologies: The company secured a solar project worth ₹345 crore in Rajasthan from a prominent domestic renewable energy generation company. It landed the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) order for a 300 MW AC (alternate current)/ 435 MW DC (direct current) ground-mounted solar photovoltaic project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Wipro: The information technology (IT) major secured a multi-year deal with Entrust to provide strategic resources, scale, and agility to help accelerate its growth. Wipro will deploy Gen AI-powered solutions to redefine self-service, resulting in improved user experiences, swift query resolution, and reduced support response times. YES Bank: The lender's board approved a fundraise of up to ₹16,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt. The bank plans to raise ₹7,500 crore via equity issuance and ₹8,500 crore through debt securities. Indegene: An affiliate of US-based Carlyle, CA Dawn Investments, is expected to sell a 10.2 per cent stake in healthcare tech firm via block deals for ₹1,420 crore, according to reports.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma major has announced its entry into the global biologics contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) market with a planned acquisition of two manufacturing facilities from US-based Agenus for up to $125 million (around ₹1,070 crore). Paytm: Paytm Cloud Technologies (PCTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of One97 Communications (OCL), incorporated Paytm Singapore on Tuesday. PCTL's Board of Directors approved a subscription of SGD 250,000 (Singapore dollars) toward the acquisition of 25,000 equity shares of SGD 10 each at par in Paytm Singapore. Oil India: The government-owned firm commenced natural gas production from the Bakhri Tibba block, located in the desert belt near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.