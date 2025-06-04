How to trade Nifty? Chandan Taparia picks these three stocks to buy today

On the option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25,000 then 25,500 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 24,600 then 24,500 strike. Call writing is seen at 24,600 then 25,000 strike while Put writing is seen at 24,300 then 24,550 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24,200 to 25,100 zones while an immediate range between 24,300 to 24,800 levels.

Stocks to buy today:

Buy BHARATFORG CMP: ₹1,270, Stop-loss: ₹1,230, Target: ₹1,350

The stock has formed a bullish pole and flag pattern on the daily chart which suggests a continuation of the uptrend. It has surpassed above its 200 DEMA to support the upmove. The ADX line is rising which confirms the strength of the uptrend.

Buy HINDZINC CMP: ₹468, Stop-loss: ₹450, Target: ₹500

Price has broken out of a symmetrical triangle with a surge in volumes to support the up move. The MACD indicator is rising which confirms the bullish momentum.

BUY FEDERALBNK CMP: ₹211, Stop-loss: ₹205, Target: ₹222

The stock has breached above a cup and handle pattern with higher than average traded volumes. The RSI indicator is positively placed which has bullish implications. (Disclaimer: This article is by Chandan Taparia, head derivatives & technicals, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.)