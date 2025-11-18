5 stocks to avoid in current market; SRF, Devyani, 3 more may dip up to 15%

SRFCurrent Price: ₹2,831 Likely Target: ₹2,640 Downside Risk: 6.8% Support: ₹2,780; ₹2,720 Resistance: ₹2,885; ₹2,966; ₹3,000 The daily chart shows that the short-term trend for SRF stock is likely to remain tepid below ₹3,000, with near resistance visible at ₹2,885 and the 200-DMA at ₹2,966. On the downside, the stock can fall to ₹2,640. Intermediate support for SRF can be expected around ₹2,780 and ₹2,720 levels.
Devyani InternationalCurrent Price: ₹143 Likely Target: ₹132.70 Downside Risk: 7.2% Support: ₹139.40 Resistance: ₹148; ₹154; ₹167.85 Devyani International share is seen testing support at the monthly trend line around ₹139.40; below which the stock can slip to ₹132.70. The short-term trend is likely to remain tepid below ₹148; above which resistance is seen at ₹154, and the long-term 200-DMA at ₹167.85.
Sumitomo Chemical IndiaCurrent Price: ₹460 Likely Target: ₹414 Downside Risk: 10% Support: ₹461; ₹445; ₹422 Resistance: ₹485; ₹495; ₹505 Sumitomo Chemical stock is seen testing the 200-Week Moving Average (200-WMA) support at ₹461 - a key technical indicator the stock has held since April 2024. A downside breakout can drag the stock to ₹414 levels, with interim support likely around ₹445 and ₹422. The upside for the stock seems capped at ₹505, with near resistance likely around ₹485 and ₹495 levels.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Coms)Current Price: ₹483 Likely Target: ₹450 Downside Risk: 6.8% Support: ₹476; ₹462 Resistance: ₹489; ₹500 Sona Coms stock is seen trading around its 200-DMA for the last three weeks. Key momentum oscillators like the MACD, Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Slow show a negative crossover, thus implying that the stock may witness a tepid trend in the near-term.
PI IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹3,520 Likely Target: ₹3,000 Downside Risk: 14.8% Support: ₹3,485; ₹3,385 Resistance: ₹3,750; ₹3,805; ₹3,845 PI Industries stock has retreated after testing the 100-DMA hurdle at ₹3,805; near resistance for the stock stands at ₹3,750, while the overall trend is likely to be negative below ₹3,845. On the downside, the stock has near support at ₹3,485 and ₹3,385 levels; below which a slide towards ₹3,000-mark cannot be ruled out.
