5 stocks to avoid in current market; SRF, Devyani, 3 more may dip up to 15%

SRF, Devyani, Sumitomo have witnessed the formation of 'Death Cross', while Sona Coms and PI Industries saw a negative crossover on the MACD indicator, show the stocks daily chart.

SRF, Sumitomo, Devyani, Sona Coms and PI Industries can fall up to 15% warn tech charts.