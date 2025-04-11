Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined after the IT major reported a 1.2 per cent sequential drop in net profit for the March quarter, prompting several brokerages to cut their target prices.

TCS stock fell as much as 1.11 per cent during the day to ₹3,210.6 per share. The stock pared losses to trade 0.83 per cent lower at ₹3,219.7 apiece, compared to a 1.9 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:38 AM.

Shares of the company extended losses to their second day on Friday. The stock has fallen 21 per cent this year, compared to a 3.7 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. The IT giant has lost over ₹3.2 trillion in market capitalisation so far this year, as the IT pack was pulled down from the growth uncertainties due to the US tariffs.

TCS has been the second-best performer in the Nifty IT index this year, trailing only Wipro, which is down 19.5 per cent.

TCS Q4 Earnings 2025

The information technology major's net profit slipped 1.2 per cent to ₹12,224 crore sequentially, missing estimates tracked by Bloomberg and Business Standard. In the third quarter, TCS posted a net profit of ₹12,380 crore. Analysts tracked by Business Standard expected a profit of ₹12,541.9 crore for the March quarter.

On the revenue front, the company reported a 0.8 per cent increase to ₹64,479 crore in the March quarter, compared to ₹63,973 crore in the previous three months. Margins in the fourth quarter dipped 30 basis points sequentially at 24.2 per cent, from 24.5 per cent last quarter.

For the full year, net profit came in at ₹48,553 crore, up 5.8 per cent. Revenue for the financial year 2025 (FY25), at ₹255,342 crore, was up 6 per cent. The company crossed the $30 billion revenue milestone.

The order book total contract value (TCV), however, came in at $12.2 billion, compared to $10.2 billion in Q3FY25. In Q1 and Q2, the TCV was at $8.3 billion and $8.6 billion, respectively.

Brokerages take on TCS Q4 results

TCS reported a muted quarter, with weak headline numbers and a margin miss, according to analysts at Kotak Securities. A healthy deal TCV for the second consecutive quarter and better growth in developed markets are the positives.

The brokerage noted that the management was confident in revenue growth recovery, even as unfavourable elements in demand were highlighted in multiple segments. "We bake in a slowing demand environment and risks to Rupee depreciation, leading to revenue growth and margin cuts."

Nine out of the 13 brokerages that reviewed the company after its fourth-quarter earnings downgraded the stock target price, while two upgraded and another two retained their previous target prices, according to Bloomberg data.

Motilal Oswal noted that the near-term revenue risks remain elevated. Management expects international markets to perform better in FY26 than in FY25. However, if the BSNL ramp-down is not replaced, FY26 could see full-year revenue decline. They expect the first quarter to show a quarter-on-quarter decline.

TCS delivered a weak fourth quarter driven by a sequentially lower earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) margin, despite a decline in Indian business and currency benefit, Citi noted in its report. Macro uncertainties, a negative outlook for the first half of the financial year, and weak forward-looking indicators have triggered Citi to lower their growth estimates for the whole sector.