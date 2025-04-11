Equity inflows, SIP accounts fall for 3rd month in March as market recovers

Inflows into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes declined for the third month straight in March even though the equity market recovered sharply.

Equity MF schemes raked in a net of Rs 25,082 crore in March, down 14 per cent from February. Inflows were supported by systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows, which are resilient despite the number of accounts shrinking. SIP inflows stood at Rs 25,926 crore last month compared to Rs 25,999 crore in February.

Active SIP accounts shrunk for the third month as well, largely on account for the ongoing reconciliation exercise, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

There were 100.5 million active SIP accounts at the end of March and 101.7 million in February. The number of contributing accounts declined from 82.6 million to 81.1 million.

Flexicap schemes led the inflows chart, accumulating over Rs 5,000 crore for the third month in a row. Smallcap and midcap schemes remained popular, together collecting more than Rs 7,500 crore. Sectoral and thematic schemes witnessed the biggest decline as inflows plummeted to Rs 170 crore from Rs 5,700 crore in February.

While the net inflows into equity schemes have declined in the past few months, the downturn in March happened despite a market recovery.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 gained nearly 6 per cent in March after logging losses for three months.

According to MF experts, while the market recovered, global trade uncertainty ahead of US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements may have forced investors to wait on the sidelines.

The recovery in the equity market led to gains in the industry's assets under management (AUM) despite debt funds logging over Rs 2 trillion outflow. AUM rose to Rs 65.7 trillion from Rs 64.5 trillion in February.