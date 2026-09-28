FII outflows in 2 years leave decade-long investment near nil: MOFSL

In CY2025 and CY2024, FIIs sold Indian equities worth $18.8 billion and $0.8 billion, respectively. In total, FIIs have offloaded Indian equities worth $45.2 billion in these three years.

Data showed that FIIs bought Indian equities worth $4.2 billion in CY2019, $23.4 billion in CY2020, $3.8 billion in CY2021 and $21.4 billion in CY2023. They, however, sold Indian equities worth $17 billion in CY2022.

In these five years, FIIs remained net buyers worth $45.8 billion, data showed.

FII flows "The sharp FII outflows of USD56 billion over the past 24 months effectively offset the cumulative FII inflows of the previous eight years, leading to near-nil cumulative FII investment in the past decade," the report read.