₹57,000 crore in shares to hit market as IPO lock-ins expire this week
The largest expiry falls on November 26, when NTPC Green Energy unlocks 5,806 million shares, amounting to 69 per cent of its outstanding equity and valued at ₹56,347.42 croreSI Reporter New Delhi
IPO LShares worth ₹57,124.63 crore across NTPC Green Energy, Borana Weaves, Go Digit General Insurance, and Mangal Electrical Industries are set to hit the secondary market this week as their post-IPO lock-in periods expire. The sizeable supply of shares is expected to draw close attention from investors and analysts, since such unlockings may influence short-term price movements.
Notably, an IPO lock-in restricts promoters, shareholders and early investors from selling their holdings for a specified period after listing, helping prevent early, large-scale exits that may disrupt price stability. Once the lock-in ends, these shareholders are free to sell their holdings in the open market. Market analysts typically track lock-in expiries closely, since they often lead to increased volatility in the first few days of unlocking.
The unlockings begin with Mangal Electrical Industries
on November 24, when its three-month lock-in ends, releasing 1.1 million shares, equal to 4 per cent of its outstanding equity, worth ₹46.75 crore. The company listed on the BSE and NSE on August 28, 2025, and the end of its lock-in is expected to add liquidity for investors seeking entry into the stock.
On November 25, Go Digit General Insurance
will release 18.58 million shares, representing 20 per cent of its outstanding equity, valued at ₹654.28 crore, as its six-month lock-in expires. The insurer made its market debut on May 23, 2024.
The largest expiry falls on November 26, when NTPC Green Energy
unlocks 5,806 million shares, amounting to 69 per cent of its outstanding equity and valued at ₹56,347.42 crore. The company listed on November 27, 2024, and the scale of this unlocking makes it one of the most closely eyed events of the week.
On November 27, Borana Weaves
will see 2.6 million shares, equivalent to 10 per cent of its outstanding equity, worth ₹76.18 crore, come out of lock-in. The company listed on May 27, 2025, and the release of shares may open fresh trading opportunities for investors looking for mid-cap exposure.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices