₹57,000 crore in shares to hit market as IPO lock-ins expire this week

IPO LShares worth ₹57,124.63 crore across NTPC Green Energy, Borana Weaves, Go Digit General Insurance, and Mangal Electrical Industries are set to hit the secondary market this week as their post-IPO lock-in periods expire. The sizeable supply of shares is expected to draw close attention from investors and analysts, since such unlockings may influence short-term price movements.

Notably, an IPO lock-in restricts promoters, shareholders and early investors from selling their holdings for a specified period after listing, helping prevent early, large-scale exits that may disrupt price stability. Once the lock-in ends, these shareholders are free to sell their holdings in the open market. Market analysts typically track lock-in expiries closely, since they often lead to increased volatility in the first few days of unlocking.

The unlockings begin with Mangal Electrical Industries on November 24, when its three-month lock-in ends, releasing 1.1 million shares, equal to 4 per cent of its outstanding equity, worth ₹46.75 crore. The company listed on the BSE and NSE on August 28, 2025, and the end of its lock-in is expected to add liquidity for investors seeking entry into the stock. On November 25, Go Digit General Insurance will release 18.58 million shares, representing 20 per cent of its outstanding equity, valued at ₹654.28 crore, as its six-month lock-in expires. The insurer made its market debut on May 23, 2024.