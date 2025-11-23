Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 7 most valued firms surges ₹1.28 trn; RIL, Airtel biggest gainers

Mcap of 7 most valued firms surges ₹1.28 trn; RIL, Airtel biggest gainers

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 669.14 points or 0.79 per cent

Reliance Industries, RIL
The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped by ₹36,673 crore to ₹20,92,052.61 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 1:22 PM IST
The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms surged by Rs 1,28,281.52 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers, in line with a positive trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 669.14 points or 0.79 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, Bajaj Finance, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and ICICI Bank faced erosion in their valuation.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped by Rs 36,673 crore to Rs 20,92,052.61 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation surged by Rs 36,579.01 crore to Rs 12,33,279.85 crore.

The valuation of Infosys zoomed by Rs 17,490.03 crore to Rs 6,41,688.83 crore, and that of TCS rallied by Rs 16,299.49 crore to Rs 11,39,715.66 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank grew by Rs 14,608.22 crore to Rs 15,35,132.56 crore, and that of State Bank of India rose by Rs 4,846.08 crore to Rs 8,97,769.87 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's mcap advanced by Rs 1,785.69 crore to Rs 5,71,972.75 crore.

However, the market valuation of Bajaj Finance eroded by Rs 8,244.79 crore to Rs 6,25,328.59 crore.

The mcap of LIC tumbled by Rs 4,522.38 crore to Rs 5,70,578.04 crore.

ICICI Bank's mcap declined by Rs 1,248.08 crore to Rs 9,79,126.35 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

mcap RIL mcap Reliance Industries Bharti Airtel

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

