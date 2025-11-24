Home / Markets / News / Hudco, Medanta among top analyst bets; check target price, stop-loss

Hudco, Medanta among top analyst bets; check target price, stop-loss

Hudco has shown a decent correction over the past couple of trading sessions, retesting the 20-day EMA on the daily chart, while Medanta has experienced a pronounced correction in recent weeks

Stock Recommendations by Angel One
Stock Recommendations by Angel One
Osho Krishan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 7:54 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stocks to buy today- Recommendations by Osho Krishnan, Angel One

NSE scrip – HUDCO

View -   Bullish
Last close – ₹230
 
Hudco stock has shown a decent correction over the past couple of trading sessions, retesting the 20-day EMA on the daily chart. Though in the last couple of sessions the counter has gained significant traction, accompanied by positive crossover in MACD histogram, which lifted it above all its EMAs on the daily chart. Additionally, the counter showcases a ‘Symmetrical Triangle’ formation, awaiting a breakout. Additionally, the risk-reward ratio at the current zone seems favorable, creating an opportunity from a medium-term perspective.

Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' HUDCO around ₹225 | Stop-loss: ₹210 | Target: ₹250-₹255 

NSE scrip – MEDANTA

View- Bullish
Last close– ₹1,226
 
Medanta shares have experienced a pronounced correction in recent weeks, resulting in a decline that has pushed the stock price below all significant EMAs, including the 200-DSMA. These developments have also propelled the technical indicators into oversold territory. However, support is evident from an ascending trendline, which highlights a robust demand zone. Furthermore, a positive crossover in the 14-day RSI has been observed, indicating an early sign of a potential counter-trend reversal. 

Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' MEDANTA around ₹1,200 | Stop-loss: ₹1,140 | Target: ₹1,280-₹1,300

 
(Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is senior analyst of technical & derivatives at Angel One. Views expressed are his own.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

The global dash: World's market sprint, India still at the starting block

Premium

Street Signs: Smallcaps miss the lift, Nifty faces its Rubicon test, more

Macro data, global trends, trading moves likely to steer markets this week

Mcap of 7 most valued firms surges ₹1.28 trn; RIL, Airtel biggest gainers

IndiGo parent to enter BSE Sensex from Dec 22; Tata Motors PV dropped

Topics :Stock Market TodayStock Market NewsHUDCOStock RecommendationsMarket technicalsStocks to buy todayMedantaMarkets

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story