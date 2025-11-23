Home / Markets / News / Street Signs: Smallcaps miss the lift, Nifty faces its Rubicon test, more

Street Signs: Smallcaps miss the lift, Nifty faces its Rubicon test, more

Analysts credit this underperformance to retail and high networth investors shifting attention towards initial public offerings (IPOs) and lingering valuation concerns in smallcaps

street sign
premium
Sundar Sethuraman
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Smallcaps miss the lift as midcaps break clouds
  The benchmark Sensex and Nifty are now less than 1 per cent below their all-time highs, while the Nifty Midcap 100 recently reached a record peak. By contrast, the Nifty Smallcap 100 remains about 9.2 per cent below its previous high. Analysts credit this underperformance to retail and high networth investors shifting attention towards initial public offerings (IPOs) and lingering valuation concerns in smallcaps. “Earnings growth has been weak over the past five quarters, and smallcap earnings have lagged behind both the index and midcap stocks. From March 2021 through September 2024, multiple expansions were most pronounced in smallcaps, yet that is where earnings have slowed the most. This explains why smallcaps are struggling to recover compared with largecaps,” observed an analyst.
 
IPO traffic light: Red now, green in Dec
 
This week marks the first pause in initial public offering (IPO) activity after several weeks of robust momentum. Only Sudeep Pharma and Excelsoft Technologies are expected to list, while Meesho may announce its IPO plans. December, however, promises a flurry of activity, with at least a dozen companies expected to launch their issues. Historically, December has been a slow month due to limited access for foreign portfolio investors; however, growing domestic participation has shifted this pattern in the post-pandemic years. Over the past three of four years, December has seen more than 10 IPOs.
 
26,100-26,150: Nifty faces its Rubicon test
 
Last week, the Sensex and Nifty rose 0.8 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively, supported by a pullback in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, encouraging second-quarter (July–September 2025-26) results, and hopes of a US trade deal. Gains were tempered after stronger-than-expected results from Nvidia eased concerns over AI demand, prompting profit-booking. Analysts caution that the rally is concentrated in a few stocks rather than broad-based. “Only five stocks have driven this rally, making it a weak week for the wider market. I see 25,750–25,800 as key support. Over the past four weeks, Nifty has attempted to cross 26,100 at least 10–11 times; now, 26,100–26,150 will serve as critical resistance. We need at least one or two closes above this range to confirm a sustained uptrend,” said an analyst.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

The global dash: World's markets sprint, India still at the starting block

Macro data, global trends, trading moves likely to steer markets this week

Mcap of 7 most valued firms surges ₹1.28 trn; RIL, Airtel biggest gainers

IndiGo parent to enter BSE Sensex from Dec 22; Tata Motors PV dropped

Premium

Strong guidance positive for Shriram Finance on robust Q2 performance

Topics :mid and small caps stockSmallcaseIPO marketNSE SME platformBSE NSEStreet Signs

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story