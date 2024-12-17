8 out of 11 SME IPOs double investor wealth on listing day thus far in Dec

Shares of Toss The Coin made a stellar debut on the BSE SME today, and locked in 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 363, doubling investors' money on listing day. The company allotted shares at a price of Rs 182 per share in its initial public offer (IPO).

Toss The Coin is a marketing consulting firm that helps B2B technology companies grow through customised solutions and expert consulting services. With expertise in marketing strategy, branding, content creation, and design, Toss The Coin develops effective go-to-market strategies for tech organisations of all sizes.

The stocks include Apex Ecotech, C2C Advanced Systems, Emerald Tyre Manufacturers, Ganesh Infraworld, Dhanlaxmi Crop Science, Rajputana Biodiesel and Rajesh Power Services. Company Name Issue Price (Rs) Listing Day Close (Rs) Listing Day Gain (%) Current Price (Rs) Gain/Loss (%) C2C Advanced Systems 226 450.85 99.5 769.05 240.3 Rajesh Power Services 335 668.30 99.5 1111.00 231.6 Rajputana Biodiesel 130 259.35 99.5 273.65 110.5 Toss The Coin 182 363.05 99.5 363.05 99.5 Emerald Tyre Manufacturers 95 189.50 99.5 186.00 95.8 Dhanlaxmi Crop Science 55 109.70 99.5 104.25 89.5 Apex Ecotech 73 145.60 99.5 132.50 81.5 Ganesh Infraworld 83 165.55 99.5 149.50 80.1 Nisus Finance Services Co 180 236.25 31.3 284.95 58.3 Agarwal Toughened Glass India 108 141.75 31.3 135.00 25.0 Abha Power and Steel 75 77.80 3.7 60.00 -20.0 Current price on BSE/NSE at 11:05 am. Source: Exchange/Chittogarh.com Meanwhile, including Toss The Coin, as many as 8 out of 11 SME IPO’s that have listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) so far in December have doubled investor’s money on listing day.The stocks include Apex Ecotech, C2C Advanced Systems, Emerald Tyre Manufacturers, Ganesh Infraworld, Dhanlaxmi Crop Science, Rajputana Biodiesel and Rajesh Power Services.

The SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) Platform offers an entrepreneur and investor friendly environment, which enables the listing of SMEs from the unorganised sector scattered throughout India, into a regulated and organised sector.

The listed SMEs will step into the threshold of exchange platform and foray into the world of finance for further growth and development. The exchange will assist these SMEs to raise equity capital for their growth and expansion and thus help them blossom into full fledged companies. And in due time, enable them to migrate into the Main Board of the exchange as per the existing rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, among the individual stocks, C2C Advanced Systems locked in upper circuit of 10 per cent at Rs 769.05 on the NSE. Currently, the stock is up 240 per cent over its issue price of Rs 226 per share. The company made its market debut on December 3, 2024.

C2C Advanced Systems is a vertically integrated defence electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry in India. C2C has developed several offerings that cater to the entire spectrum of defence platform, both in the air and in the sea. The company has design capabilities across the entire spectrum of strategic defence solutions including processors, power, radio frequencies (RF), radars and microwave, embedded software and firmware.

C2C Advanced Systems derives most of its revenues under contracts from the government's arms and associated entities such as defence public sector undertakings and government organisations involved in space research. The company’s customer base includes government organisations, and notable Indian public and private sector companies that include several defence public sector companies, research organisations belonging to the Indian government, several large platform suppliers in India and globally, and a few overseas Naval establishments.

Apart from CNC Advanced Systems, shares of Rajesh Power Services (RPSL) hit a new high of Rs 1,149, up 6 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade today. The stock price of the multi utilities company has zoomed 243 per cent against its issue price of Rs 335 per share. The company made its market debut on December 2.

RPSL offers services to renewable and non-renewable segment of power sector. In the renewable power sector, the company offers technical services to setup solar power plant and also work on turkey basis to build, operate and maintain solar power plants. Further, in the non-renewable power sector, RPSL offers services which includes implementation of turnkey projects for laying Extra High Voltage cables and transmission lines, setting up Extra High Voltage (EHV) substation, design and implication of underground power distribution system. Rajesh power also offers operations and maintenance services that include operating and maintaining solar plants and EHV substations. The company’s clients include government and private companies that are into power generation, transmission and distribution of power.

With the government targeting 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, a significant expansion of transmission systems is under way, supported by the Green Energy Corridor (GEC) project. Further, the evolving energy mix, including the rise of prosumers and decentralised energy generation, adds complexity to grid management, emphasising the importance of green grids and GECs, RPSL said in its RHP.