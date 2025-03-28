Eight stocks from the portfolios of ace investors Mukul Mahavir Agrawal and Ashish Kacholia saw their market value more than double during the outgoing financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

Five stocks -- BSE Ltd, Neuland Laboratories, Sarda Energy & Minerals (SEML), Pearl Global Industries, and Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation -- from Mukul Mahavir Agrawal's portfolio, and three companies -- Shaily Engineering Plastics (Shaily), Balu Forge, and Ami Organics -- from Ashish Kacholia's portfolio zoomed up to 267 per cent in FY25. In comparison, the Nifty 50 (up 5.8 per cent), Nifty Midcap 100 (up 8.9 per cent) and Nifty Smallcap 100 (up 6.6 per cent) have gained less than 10 per cent during the fiscal.

As of December 31, 2024, Ashish Kacholia and Mukul Mahavir Agrawal's holding in these companies was in the range of 1.2 per cent to 3.2 per cent, shareholding pattern data shows.

Shaily, SEML, and Ami Organics are close to their respective 52-week highs. The remaining five stocks, including BSE, Neuland Laboratories, Balu Forge, Pearl Global Industries and Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, however, are down between 12 per cent and 30 per cent from their respective 52-week highs.

Among individual stocks, Shaily share price zoomed 267 per cent in FY25 to ₹1,942.75 per share, hitting a new high on the NSE in Friday's intraday trade. Ashish Kacholia held 1.48 million shares, or 3.22 per stake, in Shaily at the end of December 2024.

Shaily is engaged in the manufacture and sale of customised components made up of plastic and other materials. The company is a niche player in the injection molding space with a growing injection pen portfolio with intellectual property (IP) rights.

Also Read

The company reported robust earnings for the quarters ending September 2024 (Q2FY25) and December 2024 (Q3FY25). In the first nine months (April to December) of the financial year 2024-25 (9MFY25), Shaily's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) jumped 70 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹64.5 crore, from ₹38.0 crore in 9MFY24.

The company's revenue grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹569.0 crore in 9MFY25 from ₹473.3 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 42 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹123.8 crore, while margin improved 330 bps at 21.7 per cent in 9MFY25.

Balu Forge (1.7 per cent stake) and Ami Organics (1.8 per cent stake), from Ashish Kacholia's portfolio, meanwhile, soared 226 per cent and 130 per cent, respectively,during the financial year.

SEL stock, from Mukul Agrawal's portfolio, soared 162 per cent from ₹203.10 to ₹533 on the NSE. Pearl Global Industries (158 per cent), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (129 per cent), BSE (119 per cent), and Neuland Laboratories (102 per cent), on the other hand, surged over 100 per cent.

Mukul Agrawal held 1.2 per cent or 4.18 million equity shares in SEML at the end of December 2024. SEML is an energy and minerals company with operational iron ore and coal mines in Chhattisgarh and Thermal and Hydropower generation plants in different locations across India, with a growing portfolio of mineral and energy assets. It has a total operational Thermal Power capacity of 761.50 MW and Hydropower capacity of 141.80 MW. It is also an integrated steel producer of long steel products having a steel manufacturing facility at Raipur, Chhattisgarh and a leading producer and exporter of ferro alloys with manufacturing facilities at Raipur & Vizag.

For 9MFY25, SEML posted a healthy 38 per cent Y-o-Y growth in its consolidated PAT at ₹602 crore, against PAT of ₹436 crore in 9MFY24. Revenue from operations grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹ 3,404 crore. Ebitda) jumped 38 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,092 crore. Margins improved to 30.9 per cent in 9MFY25 from 25.3 per cent in 9MFY24.

With a robust presence spanning across minerals, energy and metals, the management said the company is strategically positioned to capitalise on the emerging opportunities, particularly in the minerals and energy sector.

The group will continue to benefit from its established market position in key long steel products and ferro alloys, while the strategic acquisition of SKS Power is expected to further enhance its revenue diversification and operational integration, thereby ensuring healthy cash generation. The financial risk profile is likely to remain strong over the medium term, according to CRISIL Ratings.

Meanwhile, share price of BSE Limited surged 18 per cent to ₹5,519 on the NSE in Friday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes after the rival of India's oldest stock exchange -- NSE -- deferred its plan to change the day of expiring of its contracts from Thursday to Monday. This comes after the release of a consultation paper from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday.

In the past two trading days, the stock price of BSE has surged 23 per cent after the exchange and data platform company announced to consider bonus issue in a meeting on March 30, 2025. The company made the announcement on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 after market hours.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the implementation of this proposal is expected to be positive for BSE. Considering the shift in expiry of NSE contracts to Monday from April 2025, BSE’s volumes were expected to be impacted. However, since BSE already has contract expiry on Tuesday, NSE will have to probably stick to Thursday expiry, which will result in a steady growth trajectory for BSE.

"With BSE expiry ahead of NSE, the benefit of time decay is expected to remain intact, and BSE's market share gain story is expected to continue. Nevertheless, the concern about the implementation of the consultation paper on entity-level limits remains a risk," the brokerage firm said in a note.