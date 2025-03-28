BEML share soars 22% in 2 days on winning contract of ₹405 crore from BMRCL

BEML share price: Shares of Shares of BEML soared 7 per cent to ₹3,367.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day trade in otherwise a subdued market. In the past two days, the stock price of the state-owned company has rallied 22 per cent after it secured a contract worth of ₹405 crore from Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

The contract is for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of standard gauge metro cars and training of personnel including comprehensive maintenance up to fifteen (15) years under Bengaluru Metro Rail Projects.

Analysts expect rail & metro (R&M) to pick up momentum in FY26, given the pipeline for Mumbai Metro 4, 5 & 6 lines and Bhubaneswar Metro projects.

Meanwhile, BEML has announced a mining equipment manufacturing plant in Chhattisgarh. This plant will focus on producing high-performance dump trucks, water sprinklers, and motor graders. This will cater to the increasing demand in the mining and infrastructure sectors, the company said.

At 10:04 am; BEML was quoting 5 per cent higher at ₹3,302, as compared to 0.14 per cent decline in Nifty 50. With the past two days' gain, the stock has recovered 43 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹2,350 touched on March 3, 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹5,488 on July 5, 2024.

BEML is a leading multi-technology ‘Schedule A’ company under the Ministry of Defence, plays a pivotal role in serving India’s core sectors like Defence, Rail, Power, Mining and Construction by offering world class products.

On March 12, 2025, BEML and Siemens India signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore opportunities in the semi-high-speed and suburban passenger train segments, as well as metro and commuter rail markets.

BEML and Dragflow S.R.L., Italy Forge, also signed an MOU to Strengthen Indigenous Dredging Solutions.

Last month, BEML signed a strategic partnership with STX Engine, a renowned South Korean company, to co-develop, manufacture, and market Battle Tank engines, marine engines, spares, and engine aggregates. The agreement also includes servicing and maintenance of engine components to cater to Indian defence needs while exploring export opportunities to friendly nations.

Analysts at Elara Capital believe revenue from mining & construction (43 per cent share in FY24) and defence & aerospace (D&A) (19 per cent share in FY24) may have risen, led by execution of a robust orderbook. R&M (38 per cent share in FY24) revenue may have declined significantly due to execution being hit by delay in the Mumbai Metro. The brokerage firm expects to see better performance in January to March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), led by execution and supply of Vande Bharat & Mumbai Metro orders and supply of Tatra trucks in defence.