A 'nifty' little move: HDFC Life, SBI Life lead earnings upgrades

The 50-share benchmark index last closed at 18,534. This means the Nifty now trades at 19.1x its estimated earnings for the current financial year (FY24). “We forecast the FY24 earnings growth to be led by banking, financial services and insurance, oil and gas, metal, and automotive: these four sectors are likely to contribute 82 per cent of the incremental earnings to the Nifty," says a note by Motilal Oswal.

By and large, the FY24 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for the Nifty index have seen a slight downward revision of 0.6 per cent. The Street now expects the Nifty EPS to grow 20 per cent to Rs 972 in FY24, from Rs 807 logged in FY23.