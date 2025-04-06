Home / Markets / News / A year of narrow gains: Just 5 secure keys to trillion-plus vault in FY25

A year of narrow gains: Just 5 secure keys to trillion-plus vault in FY25

Meanwhile, eight companies dropped off the list: among them were IndusInd Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Adani Total Gas, and Zydus Lifesciences

Sameer Mulgaonkar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 10:09 PM IST
The ₹1 trillion-plus market capitalisation club saw a net increase of only five companies in 2024-25 (FY25), as a sharp market selloff in the second half of the year erased earlier gains. 
At the end of FY25, 86 domestically listed firms had a market value above ₹1 trillion, up from 81 a year ago. At the halfway mark (H1FY25), the count had peaked at 106, but a steep decline in stock prices from late September to early March pared down the list.
 
Nearly a dozen companies joined the club during the year, including Divi’s Laboratories, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Hyundai Motor India (a recent listing), Shriram Finance, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. 
Meanwhile, eight companies dropped off the list: among them were IndusInd Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Adani Total Gas, and Zydus Lifesciences.
 
FY25 marked a tepid year for equities. The Nifty rose 5.3 per cent and the Sensex 7.5 per cent — both recording their weakest annual gains since 2022-23.  
The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rose 7.5 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively. 
                               
 
First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

