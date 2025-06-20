Aakaar Medical Tech IPO Day 1 update: Check subscription, GMP, key dates

Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of aesthetic medical company Aakaar Medical Technologies opens for subscription today, June 20, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹27 crore through its maiden public issue comprising a fresh issue of 3.75 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

As of 10:45 AM on Friday, the SME offering received bids for 92,800 shares compared to 26,83,200 shares on offer, resulting in a subscription of only 3 per cent.

Here are the key details about Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO: Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO key days ALSO READ: HDB Financial Services sets IPO price band at ₹700-740; check key details The three-day subscription window will close on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Shares of Aakaar Medical will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Friday, June 27, 2025. Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO price band, lot size The company has set the price band in the range of ₹68 to ₹72 per equity share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,15,200 to bid to a minimum one lot at the upper price band. High net-worth individuals can bid for a minimum of two lots for ₹2,30,400.

Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO registrar, lead manager Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Indorient Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager. Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO GMP Ahead of the opening, the unlisted shares of Aakaar Medical Colleges were trading flat at ₹72, the upper price band, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets. Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO objective According to the RHP, the company intends to use the net issue proceeds for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. About Aakaar Medical Technologies ALSO READ: Oswal Pumps shares list at 3% premium, fall short of IPO GMP estimates Incorporated in 2013, Aakaar Medical Technologies is a medical aesthetic company dealing in a wide range of aesthetics and specialised cosmetic products and devices. Its product range includes its own brands and imported brands from countries such as Korea, Spain, Italy, and Austria. The company supplies its products and devices primarily to dermatologists, plastics surgeons, and aesthetic physicians who then sell these products to their end consumers.