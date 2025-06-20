Endurance soars 7% on heavy volumes. What's driving its share price today?

Endurance Technologies share price today

Shares of Endurance Technologies rallied 7 per cent to ₹2,596.65 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

With today’s up move, the stock price of the auto ancillary company has bounced back 66 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,555.65 touched on April 7, 2025. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹2,816.90 on July 5, 2024.

At 10:24 AM; Endurance was trading 6 per cent higher at ₹2,560.40, as compared to 0.8 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly five-fold. A combined 1 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Endurance share price today? ALSO READ: Stock Alert: Mastek, Kaynes Tech, Kamat Hotels, Uno Minda, Natco Pharma According to media reports, the Indian government has approved a new mandate requiring all new two-wheelers - scooters, motorcycles, and bikes - to be equipped with anti-lock braking systems (ABS), regardless of engine capacity, starting January 1, 2026. This regulation extends the current requirement, which applied only to models >= 125cc, to the entire two-wheeler segment. The move aims to significantly reduce road accidents and fatalities, particularly head injuries, as two-wheelers account for a significant portion of both accidents and deaths on the Indian roads.

According to ICICI Securities, this will provide new opportunity for the ancillary space with annual opportunity size pegged at ~₹3,000-6,000 crore with major beneficiaries being Bosch and Endurance Technologies among others. The brokerage firm in a note said that it shall closely monitor developments in this space and await OEM commentary. Two-wheeler OEMs expect sales this year to test the pre-COVID peak, hoping that lower EMIs due to cut-in interest rates, higher disposable income due to income tax reforms, will encourage the middle class to spend on two wheelers, said reports. Management commentary post Endurance Q4 results As per the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) report, forecasts for a favorable monsoon helping rural areas, strong replacement demand, and government support for purchase of electric vehicles would be factors for growth of two-wheelers in this financial year.

ALSO READ: Aakaar Medical Tech IPO Day 1 update: Check subscription, GMP, key dates While Endurance’s India business is fairly insulated from the US market, certain components made by European plants do find a way into the US, particularly components for the higher segment cars. The management said the company awaits clarity on the US duty structure, and it also remains to be seen if duty changes would drive consumer preference away from niche European models. In April 25, Endurance won an order worth ₹300 crore per annum from a large OEM for their e-scooter. The company is focused on not only two-wheeler, 3W and four wheeler programs, but also for supplies of battery packs to high-potential non-automotive sectors such as telecom, battery energy storage systems, and inverters. The SOP is planned in January 2026.

With anticipated growth in 2W industry volumes, a focus on product premiumisation, and a strategic shift towards 4W, coupled with encouraging performance in the European Union business despite a challenging environment, the company is expected to witness an improvement in EBITDA margins. Consolidated EBITDA margins are projected in the range of 13–14 per cent for FY26/27E. Axis Securities view on Endurance Endurance is focused on building long-term capacities to meet industry demand and enhancing the utilisation of existing facilities. The company aims to increase its targeted share of the 4W business; its share of business across key customers in premium bikes (>150cc) across product lines; its share of advanced or embedded electronics business by becoming a key player in BMS and new electronic products required for EV applications; and its share of non-automotive business, which presents significant opportunities, particularly in aluminum castings. The benefits from these initiatives are expected to materialise in H2FY26 and beyond.