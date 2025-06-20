Nestle India to consider bonus issue on June 26; stock advances 2%

Nestle bonus issue: Nestle India shares rose 1.6 per cent in trade on Friday, June 20, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹2,356.8 per share on BSE after the company said its board will consider issuing bonus shares in a meeting on June 26, 2025.

However, at 10:18 AM, Nestle shares pared some gains and were trading 1.03 per cent higher at ₹2,342.85 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.65 per cent at 81,894.29. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2,25,887.56 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,777 per share and 52-week low was at ₹2,115 per share.

Nestle bonus shares detail After market hours, on Thursday, Nestle informed investors that the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant's board will consider issuing bonus shares. ALSO READ: HDB Financial Services sets IPO price band at ₹700-740; check key details "This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 26, 2025, to inter-alia consider and approve the proposal for the issue of bonus shares, subject to requisite approvals," the filing read. What is bonus issue? A bonus issue refers to a corporate action where a company issues additional shares to its existing shareholders for free, in proportion to the number of shares they already hold.