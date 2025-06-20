Nestle India to consider bonus issue on June 26; stock advances 2%
Nestle bonus issue: The company's shares were in demand and rose 2 per cent in the morning deals as the FMCG major announced to consider bonus shares in a meeting on June 26, 2025SI Reporter Mumbai
Nestle bonus issue: Nestle India shares rose 1.6 per cent in trade on Friday, June 20, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹2,356.8 per share on BSE after the company said its board will consider issuing bonus shares in a meeting on June 26, 2025.
However, at 10:18 AM, Nestle shares pared some gains and were trading 1.03 per cent higher at ₹2,342.85 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.65 per cent at 81,894.29. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹2,25,887.56 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,777 per share and 52-week low was at ₹2,115 per share.
Nestle bonus shares detail
After market hours, on Thursday, Nestle informed investors that the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant's board will consider issuing bonus shares.
"This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 26, 2025, to inter-alia consider and approve the proposal for the issue of bonus shares, subject to requisite approvals," the filing read.
What is bonus issue?
A bonus issue refers to a corporate action where a company issues additional shares to its existing shareholders for free, in proportion to the number of shares they already hold.
Only existing shareholders who hold shares in the company before the record date are eligible to receive the bonus shares. If one buys the shares on or after the record date, they won't be eligible to receive the bonus issue.
Nestle Q4 results
The consumer giant reported a net profit fall of 5 per cent to ₹885.4 crore in the January to March quarter of the financial year 2025 (FY25), as compared to ₹934.1 crore in the same period last year. The fall in the bottom line came while the revenue from operations rose 4.5 per cent to ₹5,503.8 crore in the quarter under review. In the fourth quarter of the previous year, the company reported a revenue of ₹5,267.50 crore.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices