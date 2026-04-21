ABB valuations leave little room for growth slip-ups despite strong outlook

ABB is well positioned to exploit broad demand with exposure across 23 sectors. It is looking for opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital infrastructure, energy transition, manufacturing, and mobility. Order inflow was Rs 14,120 crore, with Q4CY25 witnessing a 52 per cent Y-o-Y rise in order inflow. End-markets include data centres, automotive, infrastructure, railways, and metals. The CY2025 order book was at record levels of Rs 10,470 crore, which is 0.8 times trailing twelve months (TTM) sales, with 70 per cent comprising small orders and 30 per cent being large orders.
ABB has a strong balance sheet, robust free cash generation, and good return ratios. A localisation drive and capacity expansions are strengthening supply chains. There is a new high-margin export opportunity via the India–EU free trade agreement (FTA). Exports are 10 per cent of sales. Margin expansion may come through pricing discipline and a better mix of higher-value areas.