ABB valuations leave little room for growth slip-ups despite strong outlook

The CY25 annual report of capital goods major ABB India has moderate numbers but signals good future prospects. ABB posted 8 per cent revenue growth to Rs 13,200 crore. But margins fell 340 basis points year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 15.5 per cent due to commodity cost volatility, adverse forex movements, new mandatory quality control order (QCO) norms that led to higher imports, new labour codes, among others. Earnings saw a 10 per cent Y-o-Y decline with margins under pressure. Forex outgo rose due to the impact of QCO norms, with imports contributing 39 per cent of the raw material cost (34 per cent in CY24).

ABB has a strong balance sheet, robust free cash generation, and good return ratios. A localisation drive and capacity expansions are strengthening supply chains. There is a new high-margin export opportunity via the India–EU free trade agreement (FTA). Exports are 10 per cent of sales. Margin expansion may come through pricing discipline and a better mix of higher-value areas.

ABB is well positioned to exploit broad demand with exposure across 23 sectors. It is looking for opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital infrastructure, energy transition, manufacturing, and mobility. Order inflow was Rs 14,120 crore, with Q4CY25 witnessing a 52 per cent Y-o-Y rise in order inflow. End-markets include data centres, automotive, infrastructure, railways, and metals. The CY2025 order book was at record levels of Rs 10,470 crore, which is 0.8 times trailing twelve months (TTM) sales, with 70 per cent comprising small orders and 30 per cent being large orders.

Net cash on the balance sheet was Rs 5,690 crore in CY25. Net working capital days increased to 18, which is double that of CY24, due to QCO requirements forcing enhanced inventory of 57 days. The return on capital employed and return on equity (RoCE and RoE) stood at 29 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.

ABB is increasing localisation with capex in automation and expanded testing to accelerate product development, and the India–EU FTA could boost this significantly. ABB is also increasing its penetration into Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns while enhancing international market positioning.