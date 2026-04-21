V-shaped rebound mirrors Covid crash-and-recovery pattern in markets

First came the steepest drop since the pandemic. Now, markets are witnessing their sharpest rebound since then—despite lingering uncertainty over the economic and earnings impact of the Iran conflict.

So far this month, the broader-market BSE 500 index has rallied 12.1 per cent. If these gains sustain, it would mark the strongest monthly rebound since April 2020, when the index had surged nearly 15 per cent after a steep 24 per cent fall in March 2020 at the height of the Covid shock.