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V-shaped rebound mirrors Covid crash-and-recovery pattern in markets

Markets see sharp rebound mirroring Covid-era recovery despite geopolitical risks, with strong liquidity and investor buying driving gains across broader indices

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BSE 500 posts its sharpest rebound since 2020, but sustaining the rally may hinge on geopolitics and earnings outlook.
Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 6:36 PM IST
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First came the steepest drop since the pandemic. Now, markets are witnessing their sharpest rebound since then—despite lingering uncertainty over the economic and earnings impact of the Iran conflict.
 
So far this month, the broader-market BSE 500 index has rallied 12.1 per cent. If these gains sustain, it would mark the strongest monthly rebound since April 2020, when the index had surged nearly 15 per cent after a steep 24 per cent fall in March 2020 at the height of the Covid shock.
 
The current recovery follows a similarly sharp correction. In March, markets declined more than 11 per cent, marking the worst monthly fall since March 2020.
 
The back-to-back slide and rebound underscore a V-shaped pattern reminiscent of the Covid period or the rebound seen after the decline triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022.
 
Experts say such trading patterns suggest investors are treating sharp corrections as buying opportunities rather than signals of a prolonged downtrend.
 
That said, the backdrop this time is different. The Covid-era rebound was underpinned by massive global stimulus. In contrast, markets have erased post-war losses even as analysts have trimmed earnings growth forecasts for FY27.
 
Some market participants attribute the rebound in global equities to expectations that windfall gains accruing to oil-exporting nations could be channelled into financial assets, including equities.
 
Domestically, strong liquidity has lent support. As a result, the rebound is not confined to large caps; broader markets have participated actively. Advancing stocks have outnumbered decliners by nearly two to one this month—marking the strongest advance-decline ratio for the BSE since 2009, when the data is available.
 
Analysts, however, caution that sustaining the uptrend will depend on how geopolitical risks evolve and their spillover to growth and corporate profitability.
 
“The BSE Small and Midcap 400 Index has rebounded sharply in April to pre-war levels despite concerns around supply disruptions,” said Nuvama. “While the conflict may cause near-term earnings disruptions, dovish central banks and sustained domestic institutional flows remain supportive.”
 
The brokerage added that a sharp earnings rebound, like those seen after Covid-19 in 2020 or the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, appears unlikely in the absence of large-scale stimulus or pent-up demand.

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Topics :stock marketsEquity marketsUS Iran tensionsBSE 500

First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 6:35 PM IST

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