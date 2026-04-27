AC makers, power stocks rise up to 6% on demand surge amid severe heatwave

Among power sector stocks, Suzlon Energy, NLC India, JSW Energy, and Torrent Power gained more than 5 per cent each to trade a ₹56.870, ₹319, ₹574, and 1,795 respectively. Other stocks like Tata Power, Reliance Power, Inox Wind, NTC Green, Thermax, SJVN, CESC, and Adani Power were up in the range of 3 to 4 per cent.

According to the Power Ministry data, peak power demand set a new high of 256.11 GW at 1538 hrs on Saturday. The peak power demand is close to the Ministry's estimate of 270 GW for this summer season, as mercury levels have begun to rise.

Separately, power stocks also gained in trade after India's peak power demand hit an all-time high of 256.11 GW on Saturday due to an intensifying heat wave. The heatwave is likely to lift electricity demand, with increase in usages for cooling products.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be heatwave conditions over major parts of northwest, central and eastern India till this week.

According to Deven Choksey, MD of DRChoksey Finserv, summer is usually the peak time for white goods, especially air conditioners. In some parts of the country, the marriage season also boosts demand for white goods, so higher sales during the quarter are normal.

Analysts said that demand and consumption of electricity may further rise due to more intense heatwaves, with more frequent use of air conditioners, air coolers, and other appliances by domestic and commercial consumers to beat rising mercury levels in the country.

Temperatures in several regions have been significantly above normal - by 5 degrees Celsius or more - indicating a developing heat stress scenario across parts of the country, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Choksey said that the demand is also supported by higher disposable income. Tax benefits and lower direct taxes have left people with more money to spend, which is increasing consumption of products like cooling appliances and other white goods.

"Overall, the trend in the industry is expected to remain similar to last year, without major changes in growth," he said.

He, however, said that there are some challenges as input costs may rise due to higher metal prices like copper, and logistics costs are also increasing because of geopolitical disruptions.