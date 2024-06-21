Accenture Q3 results: Demand slowdown in Indian IT bottoming, say analysts

Takeaways for Indian IT stocks and Accenture Q3 results: Demand weakness may be bottoming out for the Indian information technology (IT) companies, analysts said on Friday.

The optimism stems from Dublin-based Accenture's third quarter results for financial year 2023-24 (Q3FY24), which, analysts noted, showed green shoots of recovery.





According to analysts, two key takeaways from Accenture's commentary stand out for Indian IT. First, consulting to return to growth in Q4; and second, bookings-to-revenue conversion gradually improving.



"Indian IT Services companies have been reeling under the low deals-to-revenue conversion, and any signs of that improving is positive," said Vibhor Singhal of Nuvama Equities in a co-authored note with Nikhil Choudhary and Yukti Khemani.

On Thursday, Accenture's Q3 revenue came in at $16.5 billion, up 1.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in constant currency (CC). While revenue from Outsourcing was up 4 per cent CC Y-o-Y, it fell 1 per cent CC Y-o-Y for the Consulting segment.

Deal bookings came at $21.1 billion, with Consulting bookings at $9.3 billion and Outsourcing at $11.8 billion, versus Bloomberg's estimate of $17.7 billion. The overall book-to-bill was around 1.3x with Outsourcing and Consulting book-to-bill at 1.5x and 1.1x, respectively, in Q3FY24.







“The strong Outsourcing bookings with a book-to-bill of 1.5x bodes well for the Indian IT as it has also been announcing strong deal flows in the past few months which should be reflected in Q1FY25 deal bookings,” said a report by Antique Stock Broking.



On the bourses, the Nifty IT index jumped 2.6 per cent in the intraday trade to hit a high of 35,875. Individually, Persistent Systems advanced 4.5 per cent, LTI Mindtree 3.6 per cent, Coforge 3.5 per cent, and Infosys 2.5 per cent.

Others like HCL Tech, Tech M, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Mphasis, and LTTS were up in the range of 1.6 per cent to 2.45 per cent at 9:45 AM. By comparison, the Nifty50 was holding above the 23,600-mark (up 0.19 per cent).

FY24 revenue guidance cut That said, Accenture has narrowed its FY24 revenue guidance to 1.5–2.5 per cent from 1–3 per cent as it anticipates a 70-bp forex headwind.