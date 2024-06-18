Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Infosys launches Aster™ for AI-amplified marketing capabilities

Image

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
Infosys announced the launch of Infosys Aster™ - a set of AI-amplified marketing services, solutions and platforms that deliver engaging brand experiences, enhanced marketing efficiency, and accelerated effectiveness for business growth. It drives AI-led transformation of marketing with integrated, real-time view across customers, brands and channels, enabling companies to increase ROI from marketing. With creative services, experience design, digital commerce, MarTech orchestration, performance marketing and marketing operations, Infosys Aster™ brings agility to the marketing value chain for B2B and B2C brands. With Infosys Aster™, global brands have realized up to 50% increase in repeat buyers, 30% improvement in the cost of marketing operations, and 40% increase in sales.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVESwati MaliwalGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon