Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO last day; subscription rises 3x, GMP at 5%

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO subscription status Day 3: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering ( The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering ( IPO ) of Accretion Pharmaceuticals is set to close today, May 16, 2025. The SME public issue has received a decent response from investors so far, with subscription at 2.95 times as of 10:38 AM on Friday.

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Accretion Pharmaceuticals were trading ₹106, commanding a premium of ₹5 or 4.95 per cent, compared to the upper price band of ₹101 in the grey market as of 8:32 AM on Friday, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO details

Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 2.94 million shares amounting to ₹29.75 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

ALSO READ: Belrise Industries IPO opens on May 21; here's everything you need to know The IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, May 19, 2025. Shares of Accretion Pharmaceuticals will list on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has set the price band in the range of ₹97 to ₹101. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,15,200 to bid for one lot comprising 1,200 equity shares. High net-worth individuals can bid for a minimum of two lots amounting to ₹2,42,400.

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Jawa Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager of the Accretion Pharmaceuticals IPO.

From the net issue proceeds, the company aims to use ₹5.42 crore for setting up a manufacturing unit in Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh and ₹9.51 crore to acquire machinery for the proposed manufacturing facility. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Accretion Pharmaceuticals

Established in 2012, Accretion Pharmaceuticals is a manufacturer and marketer of tablets, capsules, oral liquid, external preparations (ointment, cream, gel, lotion, medicated shampoo, mouthwash, dusting powder), and oral powder (sachet and dry syrup( etc. In addition, the company manufactures various pharmaceutical products for different marketers on a loan license or contract manufacturing basis. Its business is mainly carried out on a principal-to-principal basis with different marketers.