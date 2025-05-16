Belrise Industries IPO opens on May 21; here's everything you need to know

Belrise Industries IPO: The The initial public offering (IPO) of the automotive component manufacturing company, Belrise Industries, is scheduled to open for public subscription on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Ahead of opening for public subscription, the bidding for the anchor investors is scheduled to take place on May 20. Belrise Industries, with this public offering, seeks to raise ₹2,150 crore.

As investors await the subscription window to open for the Belrise Industries IPO, here are some key details taken from its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP):

Belrise Industries IPO issue size

The public issue of Belrise Industries is a book-built issue comprising an entirely fresh issue of 238.9 million equity shares, aggregating up to ₹2,150 crore. The public offering does not have any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Belrise Industries has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers, not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Belrise Industries IPO lot size, price band

Belrise Industries IPO will be available at a price band of ₹85–90 per share. The lot size for the public issue is 166 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 166 shares of Belrise Industries and in multiples thereof.

The minimum amount required by a retail investor to bid for the Belrise Industries IPO is ₹14,940. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 2,158 shares, amounting to ₹1,94,220.

Belrise Industries IPO allotment date, listing date

The public offering will remain available for subscription till Friday, May 23, 2025. Following that, the basis of allotment of Belrise Industries shares is likely to take place on Monday, May 26, 2025, with the shares being credited into demat accounts on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Shares of Belrise Industries are scheduled to debut on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Belrise Industries IPO objective

Belrise Industries intends to utilise the net proceeds from the issue towards funding the repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Belrise Industries IPO registrar, lead managers

MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India) serves as the registrar for the public offering. The book running lead managers include Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), Jefferies India, and SBI Capital Markets.

About Belrise Industries

Incorporated in 1996, Belrise Industries is an automotive component manufacturing company offering a diverse range of safety-critical systems and other engineering solutions for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, commercial vehicles, and agri-vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes metal chassis systems, polymer components, suspension systems, body-in-white components, and exhaust systems, among others.

Belrise Industries financial snapshot

In the financial year 2023–24 (FY24), the profit attributable to the owners of the company declined 2.58 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹295.97 crore from ₹303.8 crore reported in FY23. For the nine-month period ended on December 31, 2024, it stood at ₹245.64 crore.

The company's revenue jumped 13.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,484.24 crore in FY24 from ₹6,582.49 crore reported a year ago. For the nine-month period ended on December 31, 2024, the company's revenue stood at ₹6,013.42 crore.

Belrise Industries’ total expenditure also rose to ₹7,171.37 crore in FY24, up 14.5 per cent from ₹6,264.07 crore reported in FY23. It stood at ₹5,758.40 crore for the nine-month period ended on December 31, 2024.