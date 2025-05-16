SKF India share price jumps 9% on posting healthy Q4 results; PAT up 20%

SKF India share price jumped 8.8 per cent in trade on Friday, May 16, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹4,685.9 per share on BSE. The northward movement in the stock came after the company reported its Q4 results.

SKF India Q4 results 2025

The abrasives and bearings company posted its Q4 results on Thursday after market hours. Its net profit for the quarter under review came in at ₹275.65 crore, up 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), from ₹230 crore.

The company's revenue stood at ₹1,213.4 crore as compared to ₹1,203.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, marginally up 0.8 per cent Y-o-Y.

The total expenses of the company stood at ₹950.8 crore as compared to ₹1,009.16 crore. While the total income for the quarter stood at ₹1,226 crore as compared to ₹1238.34 crore a year ago.

SKF India dividend

The board decided to recommend to the members a final dividend of ₹ 14.5 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

About SKF India

SKF started its operations in India in 1923 and today provides automotive and industrial-engineered solutions through its five technology-centric platforms: bearings and units, seals, lubrication, condition monitoring, and maintenance services. Over the years, the company has evolved from a ball-bearing manufacturing company to an engineering company.

SKF's solutions provide sustainable ways for companies across the automotive and industrial sectors to achieve breakthroughs in friction reduction, energy efficiency, and equipment longevity and reliability. With a strong commitment to research-based innovation, SKF India offers customized value-added solutions that integrate all its five technology platforms. The company has a pan India footprint consisting of 6 manufacturing facilities, 12 offices, a supplier network of over 450 plus distributors, and an employee base of more than 1700 dedicated professionals.