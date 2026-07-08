Adani Energy Solutions share price movement

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions hit an over three-year high at ₹1,710, rallying 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade owing to a healthy business outlook.

The stock price of the Adani Group’s power distribution company was quoting at its highest level since February 2023. In the past months, the stock outperformed the market by surging 72 per cent, as against 7.7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The market price of Adani Energy Solutions zoomed 113 per cent from its calendar year 2026 low of ₹804.70 touched in January 2026.

At 10:28 AM, the stock quoted 3.2 per cent higher at ₹1,703, as compared to 0.65 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. What’s driving Adani Energy Solutions stock price? The energy transition continues to create a strong structural opportunity for Adani Energy Solutions, supported by regulatory stability in India, rising electricity demand, and the broader shift towards grid modernisation and cleaner energy systems. The company remains well placed to benefit from the expected acceleration in capital expenditure across the power value chain, with a robust bid pipeline and long-term demand visibility across transmission and smart metering.

Power demand remains robust in the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), driven by higher Summer temperatures, an extended heatwave, and a delayed Monsoon, resulting in a 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in generation to 524 billion units (BU) and record peak demand of 270 gigawatts (GW). Adani Energy Solutions has a robust under-construction project pipeline of 13 projects worth ₹71,780 crore. The near-term transmission tendering opportunity at ₹1.5 trillion remains strong. For Adani Energy Solutions, commissioning of new transmission lines and continued rollout of smart meters should underpin earnings growth, said analysts at Elara Capital. The brokerage firm expects revenue to increase by 9.1 per cent YoY and profit after tax by 27.7 per cent YoY.

Additionally, Adani Energy Solutions is in the process of deploying 24.6 million smart meters across five states and nine distribution companies (discoms), which would require substantial equity. Adani Energy Solutions raised nearly ₹8,373 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP) in August 2024, and plans to use the proceeds as equity capital to build out under-implementation capacities in transmission, distribution and smart metering. This also strengthened the financial risk profile, according to Crisil Ratings. Meanwhile, Adani Energy Solutions transmission business continues to be backed by an ₹1.5 trillion near-term tendering opportunity. The company’s under-construction transmission pipeline of ₹71,779 crore provides strong execution visibility, with projects such as WRSR (a subsidairy of Adani Energy), Khavda Phase-III-A, two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) projects, and various other projects supports the company’s growth momentum. Recent wins such as South Kalamb S/s: Part A project also reinforce Adani Energy Solutions expanding transmission footprint and transformation capacity, , Adani Energy Solutions said in its FY26 annual report.