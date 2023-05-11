Home / Markets / News / Adani Group shares in focus on fund raising plan; Adani Enterprises up 4%

Adani Group shares in focus on fund raising plan; Adani Enterprises up 4%

The board will consider raising funds by way of issuance equity shares or other eligible securities through a private placement, a QIP, or a preferential issue, among others.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Adani Group shares in focus on fund raising plan; Adani Enterprises up 4%

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 10:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group, were up 4 per cent to Rs 1,975 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after the company said it's board will hold a meeting on May 13 to approve a proposal to raise funds.
The board will consider raising funds by way of issuance equity shares or other eligible securities through a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, or a preferential issue, among other methods, the company said in a statement.
Other two Group firms, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission will consider fund raise same day as well. Shares of Adani Green Energy (Rs 924) and Adani Transmission (Rs 908) were up 2 per cent each on the BSE in intra-day trade.
Meanwhile, for January-March quarter (Q4FY23), Adani Enterprises reported a strong 157 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to Rs 3,957 crore due to better operating performance across businesses.
Total Income increased by 26 per cent YoY to Rs 31,716 crore on account of strong performance by IRM (Integrated Resources Management) and Airports business. Attributable profit after tax increased by 137 per cent YoY to Rs 722 crore in line with increased EBIDTA, Adani Enterprises said in a statement.
The next generation of Adani Enterprises strategic business investments are centered around green hydrogen ecosystem, airport management, roads, data center and primary industry like copper and petrochem all of which have significant scope for value unlocking.

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

Adani Green, Adani Enterprises shares jump after group issues clarification

Analysts cautious on mid, smallcaps; await earnings catch-up

Adani Enterprises falls 3% as board to mull fund-raise on November 25

Adani Enterprises bounces 17% from day's low on massive jump in Q3 profit

Larsen & Toubro dips 4% on profit booking post March quarter results

Varun Beverages maintains strong growth trajectory in March quarter

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

MARKET LIVE: Dr Reddy, L&T pull Sensex, Nifty lower; Adani Ent rises 4%

Charts exhibit bearish trend for Nifty Realty, Pharma indices in near-term

Topics :Buzzing stocksAdani GroupAdani Enterprises LtdMarket trendsstock market tradingGautam AdaniAdani Green EnergyAdani Transmission

First Published: May 11 2023 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story