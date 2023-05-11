Home / Markets / News / MARKET LIVE: Dr Reddy, L&T pull Sensex, Nifty lower; Adani Ent rises 4%

Stock market live on May 11, 2023: L&T, Dr Reddy's, Hindalco led losses on the Nifty, dropping 3-4 per cent. Bharti Airtel, Nestle, Power Grid were the other frontline losers

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
STOCK MARKET LIVE: Ease in US inflation lifted benchmark indices at open on Thursday, but they were soon pulled down by losses in Dr Reddy's and L&T, which dropped 5 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, on missing Street estimates for Q4FY23. The BSE Sensex pared gains to turn nearly flat at 61,900, and the Nifty was up marginally at 18,330.


Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors were the other frontline losers, down 1-3 per cent.

On the flip side, Tech M, Infosys, HDFC, HCL Tech led gains on the Sensex, while Adani Enterprises claimed the top spot on Nifty, rising 4 per cent on its plan to consider a fund raise at a board meeting on May 13. 
10:22 AM May 23

Larsen & Toubro dips 4% on profit booking post March quarter results

ALERT | Income Tax Dept conducts search ops at Mankind Pharma's Delhi office: Report

The board will consider raising funds by way of issuance equity shares or other eligible securities through a private placement, a QIP, or a preferential issue, among others. READ MORE
The stock of Varun Beverages (VBL) was up 6.8 per cent in trade on Wednesday after a strong March quarter (Q4) performance, robust outlook and revision in profit estimates going ahead. READ MORE
In the past one year, L&T has rallied 45 per cent, as against nearly 15 per cent gain in the S&P BSE Sensex. READ MORE
9:54 AM May 23

Gujarat Gas soars 5% after board declares Rs 6.6 per share dividend

City gas distributer, Gujarat Gas', Q4FY23 standalone net profit fell by 16 per cent to Rs 369 crore, compared to Rs 444 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations for the January-March quarter came in at Rs 4,073.82 crore, down 14 per cent year-on-year. The board has declared a dividend of Rs 6.65 per share. 
9:50 AM May 23

Rail Vikas Nigam rallies 4% after it receives LoA for Mumbai Metro Line 2B

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for Mumbai Metro line 2B.
9:44 AM May 23

Jindal Stainless rises 1% after board approves to raise funds via debt securities

The Board of Directors of Jindal Stainless will be held on Wednesday, May 17, to consider and approve financial results for Q4FY23, and give in-principle approval to raise funds by way of issue of debt securities through private placement or any other method.
9:41 AM May 23

Sanofi India up 1% after board approved to demerge consumer health business

Sanofi India's board has approved the arrangement to demerge its consumer health business into a wholly owned subsidiary - Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd (SCHIL) - to 'unlock and maximize' its business potential in pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare.
9:39 AM May 23

KPI Green surges 2% after it bags new order of 35 MW capacity solar power plant

The company as received a new order of 35 MW capacity Solar Power Plant under Captive Power Producer (CPP) Segment, in lieu of the previous order of 33 MW capacity Solar Power Plant under CPP Segment.
9:30 AM May 23

Shares of IT, Bank upbeat; pharma declines

9:25 AM May 23

Broader indices outperform benchmark; India VIX eases marginally

9:21 AM May 23

SENSEX HEATMAP: Tech M, Infosys advance, while L&T, Airtel slip

9:19 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex opens above 62,050 levels, up over 100 points

9:18 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty50 opens above 18,300 levels

9:07 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Sensex advances over 250 points

9:06 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Nifty50 trades above 18,350, up over 50 pts

9:02 AM May 23

CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens 4 paise stronger at 81.95/$

8:59 AM May 23

Vodafone Idea expected to come up with revival plan within a month: Report

In an interview, telecom secretary K Rajaraman said that the return of Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla group, to the board of the ailing telco is a 'positive step'. READ
Vodafone Idea
 

8:54 AM May 23

Charts exhibit bearish trend for Nifty Realty, Pharma indices in near-term

By booking profits and staying away from the market, investors can avoid potential losses and capitalise on future price fluctuations that may occur, said Ravi Nathani. READ
markets
 

8:50 AM May 23

Stocks to Watch on May 11: L&T, DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Hero MotoCorp: Hero Electric and Okinawa Scooters, the two firms that allegedly didn’t comply with localisation norms to claim subsidy under the FAME II scheme, have told the Centre that they have not breached any guidelines, according to a Business Standard report. 
 
KPI Green Energy: The company as received a new order of 35 MW capacity Solar Power Plant under Captive Power Producer (CPP) Segment, in lieu of the previous order of 33 MW capacity Solar Power Plant under CPP Segment.
 
Bajaj Electricals: A meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled on May 23 to consider and approve a proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of securities on a private placement basis. The Board will also approve financial results for the March quarter of FY23 (Q4FY23) and dividend, if any. READ
First Published: May 11 2023 | 7:48 AM IST

