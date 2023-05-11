MARKET LIVE: Dr Reddy, L&T pull Sensex, Nifty lower; Adani Ent rises 4%

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Ease in US inflation lifted benchmark indices at open on Thursday, but they were soon pulled down by losses in Dr Reddy's and L&T, which dropped 5 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, on missing Street estimates for Q4FY23. The BSE Sensex pared gains to turn nearly flat at 61,900, and the Nifty was up marginally at 18,330.



Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors were the other frontline losers, down 1-3 per cent.



On the flip side, Tech M, Infosys, HDFC, HCL Tech led gains on the Sensex, while Adani Enterprises claimed the top spot on Nifty, rising 4 per cent on its plan to consider a fund raise at a board meeting on May 13.

The broader markets outperfomed the benchmarks. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.5 per cent versus 0.1 per cent rise in BSE Sensex.



Sectorally, Nifty IT index rose the most, up 0.6 per cent, while Pharma pocket was the top drag that dropped 1 per cent.