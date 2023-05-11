Home / Markets / News / Varun Beverages maintains strong growth trajectory in March quarter

Varun Beverages maintains strong growth trajectory in March quarter

Stock has gained 1.3 times in the last one year crossing the Rs 1 trillion mark in m-cap

Ram Prasad Sahu
Premium
Varun Beverages maintains strong growth trajectory in March quarter

3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 9:27 AM IST
The stock of Varun Beverages (VBL) was up 6.8 per cent in trade on Wednesday after a strong March quarter (Q4) performance, robust outlook and revision in profit estimates going ahead. The stock is one of the best performers in the consumer space as well as the BSE 200 of which it is a constituent. It has logged gains of 130 per cent over the past year, with 41 per cent contribution coming in the last 6 months. The stock is now part of the trillion rupee club with its market capitalisation at Rs 1.04 trillion.
The outperformance in the March quarter was led by a strong showing on the revenue front. Sales in the quarter spurted 37.7 per cent y-o-y to Rs 3,893 crore. Growth was largely driven by a volume uptick of 24.7 per cent. Despite unseasonal rains, volume growth in the Indian market came in at a robust 28 per cent (four year annual growth of 27 per cent) and was aided by distribution expansion and ramp up in energy drink, Sting.
The company ind

First Published: May 11 2023 | 9:31 AM IST

