Home / Markets / News / Charts exhibit bearish trend for Nifty Realty, Pharma indices in near-term

Charts exhibit bearish trend for Nifty Realty, Pharma indices in near-term

By booking profits and staying away from the market, investors can avoid potential losses and capitalise on future price fluctuations that may occur, said the technical analyst

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
Web Exclusive
Charts exhibit bearish trend for Nifty Realty, Pharma indices in near-term

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 7:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty Realty
Last close: 452.35
Chart analysis reveal that with a strict stop-loss limit of 459, the index is a sell. Hence, traders are advised to book profits and stay away from the market as the index is expected to consolidate with a negative bias.

The first support on the charts is anticipated between 425, followed by 405-390, highlighting the potential for further downside.

All major technical indicators, such as RSI, Stochastic, and Williams %R, are placed in the overbought zone, indicating that the index and its constituents are likely to underperform in the near to short term.

It is essential to exercise caution while trading in this index and closely monitor its performance to minimise potential losses.

In conclusion, it is recommended that traders adopt a cautious approach while trading in the Nifty Realty Index, given the current market trends and technical indicators.

By booking profits and staying away from the market, investors can avoid potential losses and capitalise on future price fluctuations that may occur.

Furthermore, investors must maintain a strict stop-loss limit to mitigate risks associated with the current market conditions.

Nifty Pharma
Last close: 12,716.9
After conducting a thorough analysis of the Nifty Pharma index, it can be inferred that the chart pattern is an absolute sell. This observation is supported by a negative divergence in technical indicators such as RSI and MACD, which further emphasises the bearish trend.

The index and its constituents are trading near the resistance level, suggesting that it may be challenging for the index to break through this level.

As such, the recommended trading strategy for traders would be to sell the index at the current market price or at any subsequent rise, with a strict stop-loss limit of 12,875 on a closing basis.

Traders are advised to maintain a target of 12,425, and if the index closes below this level, the next support level is expected to be between 12,175 - 12,125.

In conclusion, the Nifty Pharma Index presents a challenging trading scenario for investors, and the recommended trading strategy is to adopt a cautious approach by selling the index at the current market price or subsequent rises.

With a strict stop-loss limit and a target of 12,425, traders can minimise potential losses and capitalise on potential opportunities that may arise in the future.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

Also Read

Positive trend ahead for Nifty IT, bearish on metal index: Ravi Nathani

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

DLF, Sunteck Realty: Stay cautious; realty index violates key support level

Charts show Nifty Realty in 'overbought' zone, adopt sell-on-rise strategy

Nifty outlook and two stock picks by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

Sectoral and thematic schemes biggest draw for millennials, says report

High valuations may cap further upside in ABB stock; prospects 'positive'

Sebi allows FPIs direct access to exchange-traded commodity derivatives

NSE lifts lid on dabba trading, tippers, issues warnings to 24 platforms

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to hear Sebi's plea seeking extension on May 12

Topics :stocks technical analysistechnical chartsNifty PharmaNifty Realty IndexMarket OutlookIndian markets

First Published: May 11 2023 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story