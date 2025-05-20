Adani group stock zooms 34% in 2 trading days; what's behind the rally?

New Delhi Television (NDTV) share price today: Shares of New Delhi Television (NDTV) hit a five-month high of ₹174.05 per share on the BSE today, surging 18 per cent in Tuesday's intraday trade. With this, NDTV shares have extended their Monday's upmove, and are trading at their highest level since December 2024.

In the past two trading days, the stock market price of the Adani group company has zoomed 34 per cent. Further, in one week, it has surged 43 per cent. Stock price of the smallcap TV broadcasting & software production company has bounced back 74 per cent from its previous month low of ₹100.10, which it touched on April 7, 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹274.90 on June 3, 2024.

At 11:07 AM, NDTV shares were quoting 15 per cent higher at ₹168.80 on the back of a seven-fold jump in their average trading volume. A combined 3.4 million equity shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing this report. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.16 per cent lower at 81,928 around that time.

NDTV became a part of the Adani group after the latter acquired the broadcasting company in December 2022 through its wholly-owned subsidiary AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL). AEL has supported operations of NDTV in the form of unsecured loans.

The NDTV group's flagship news channel 'NDTV 24X7' has established a market position among the top English news channels in India with significant market share.

NDTV obtains credit rating from CARE Ratings

CARE Ratings, on May 19, 2025, assigned 'CARE A-/Stable' and 'CARE A2' ratings to NDTV's long-term and short-term bank facilities, respectively.

The ratings assigned to the bank facilities of NDTV factors its strong parentage of Adani Enterprises (AEL), long track record of NDTV in the news broadcasting industry, and established market position of its flagship channels 'NDTV 24X7' and 'NDTV India' with its presence in among top new channels in India.

Ratings further derive comfort from the support extended by AEL in the form of unsecured loans and AEL's articulation to support NDTV on need basis, both operationally and for additional funding requirements. AEL has also extended corporate guarantee to the entire bank facilities of NDTV.

Ratings favourably factor-in the launch of three new regional channels, 'NDTV Rajasthan', 'NDTV MPCG', 'NDTV Marathi', relaunch of its existing channel 'NDTV Profit', capex incurred for such launch and equipment upgrade and significant increase in advertisement revenue following onboarding of BARC ratings from November 2024.

Proposed scheme of merger

NDTV has proposed a scheme of merger, where NDTV subsidiaries, except NDTV convergence i.e. ‘NDTV Networks’, ‘NDTV Media’, ‘NDTV Labs’ and 'NDTV Worldwide’ will be merged in NDTV for streamlining operations. CARE Ratings does not expect such a merger to have a significant adverse impact on the company’s operations.

NDTV Q4 results 2025

In the January to March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), NDTV reported a revenue growth of 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by high-impact coverage of major national events including the Mahakumbh, Delhi Elections, and marquee properties such as Yuva, NDTV Auto Awards, and others.

Over the past year, NDTV has made decisive investments to scale its presence, modernise infrastructure, and unlock long-term value. These included a significant expansion of the network's distribution footprint, a comprehensive overhaul of its production and digital ecosystem, and a sharp focus on brand building.

While these strategic moves contributed to a bottom-line loss for the year, they were necessary, deliberate steps toward building a more robust and globally resonant media business. The company said it remains confident that these foundational investments will yield strong returns in the years ahead, setting the stage for sustainable, profitable growth.

About NDTV

NDTV was, earlier, promoted by Dr. Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy. The company is into the business of broadcasting news and other content on TV. After starting off as TV content producer, developing news & current affairs programming for other broadcasters, the company entered the TV broadcasting arena in April 2003 with the launch of its own 24-hour news channels namely ‘NDTV 24X7’ and ‘NDTV India’ providing news in English and Hindi, respectively. Through its subsidiaries, NDTV expanded its presence beyond news and television into digital content, and e-commerce, among others.

NDTV is now primarily an internet company with the flagship website - ndtv.com (owned and operated by its step-down subsidiary NDTV Convergence). On December 30, 2022, AMNL (a wholly owned subsidiary of AEL), acquired controlling stake of 64.71% in NDTV Currently, the NDTV group operates six channels, ‘NDTV 24X7’, ‘NDTV India’, NDTV ‘Profit’ and three regional channels launched in FY24.