Sun Pharma Q4 preview: Analysts expect 18% jump in profit; check details

Sun Pharma Q4 results preview: Pharmaceutical major Pharmaceutical major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is expected to report decent set of numbers in the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) on the back of continued expansion of speciality products like Odomzo and Ilumya in emerging markets (EM) and the rest of the world (ROW). In addition, new product launches are expected to boost the company's leadership in branded generics in India, according to analysts.

Sun Pharma Q4 results 2025 date: The company is scheduled to announce its fourth quarter results on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Sun Pharma Q4 results: Profit expectations

ALSO READ: Q4 Results Today According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, Sun Pharma's net profit is expected to come at ₹3,070 crore, marking an average increase of 18.5 per cent Y-o-Y, as against ₹2,590.8 crore in the year-ago period (Q4 FY24). On a quarterly (Q-o-Q) basis, the company's bottom line is projected to fall by an average of 11 per cent.

Sun Pharma Q4 results: Revenue expectations

The pharma major's revenue for the quarter under review is expected to increase 13 per cent to ₹13,550 crore, on average, as compared to ₹11,982.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. On a sequential basis, revenue is expected to remain flat compared to ₹13,675 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Brokerages expected the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to increase nearly 20.5 per cent to ₹3,726 crore in Q4FY25 compared to ₹3,091.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Here's how analysts expect Sun Pharma to perform in Q4 FY25:

Phillip Capital: Analysts at Phillip Capital expect Sun Pharma to report 14 per cent growth in sales on account of sustained double-digit growth in US speciality, ramp up in gRevlimid sales and sustained growth in domestic formulations. The company’s margins are likely to stand at 28 per cent, led by sustained momentum in Revlimid sales, US speciality business and domestic formulation, resulting in a 25 per cent increase in Ebitda. With stable operating performance, earnings are likely to grow 22 per cent on a yearly basis but decline sequentially.

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities: The domestic brokerage firm expects Sun Pharma's Q4 revenue to increase 15 per cent Y-o-Y, on the back of continuous growth in Winlevi, Ilumya, and Cequa along with ramp up of gRevlimid. The company's India business is likely to grow 11 per cent Y-o-Y, led by gains across segments. “ROW and EMs should expand 20 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively, owing to the launch of Ilumya in China and other new products. Ebitda margin is expected to remain strong at 27.2 per cent,” the brokerage said.

HDFC Securities: Analysts at HDFC Securities expect the pharma major’s US generic business to grow sequentially, led by gRevlimid sales and steady Taro sales. Speciality sales are also expected to grow 10 per cent Y-o-Y. Steady gross margin and costs will lead to Ebitda margin expansion.