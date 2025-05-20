Stock crash alert! Protean eGov can tank another 39% from here, hint charts

Protean eGov Technologies stock outlook: Technical chart suggests that the stock could slide below the IPO price in coming months; here are the key levels to track.

Protech eGov stock has shed 32% in the last two days, and down 56% from its all-time high as of Tuesday May 20. (Photo: Shutterstock)