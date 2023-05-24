Home / Markets / News / Adani stocks cool off after 3-day surge; save for three, rest shed 0.5-6%

Adani stocks cool off after 3-day surge; save for three, rest shed 0.5-6%

Flagship Adani Enterprises declined the most at 6 per cent after a three-day 40 per cent surge

BS Reporter Mumbai
Adani stocks cool off after 3-day surge; save for three, rest shed 0.5-6%

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The gains in Adani group stocks tapered off on Wednesday after a three-day surge. Three Adani stocks-New Delhi Television, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas-rose 5 per cent each, but the rest of the pack declined anywhere between 0.5 and 6 per cent.  
Flagship Adani Enterprises declined the most at 6 per cent after a three-day 40 per cent surge.

In the past three days, the Adani group saw a 20 per cent surge in market value following the Supreme Court-appointed panel's report and US-based GQG Partners's decision to hike its's stake.
In their interim report, the six-member expert panel said they didn't find any conclusive evidence to support allegations made by the Hindenburg.

Market players said the events of the last few days have of the last helped the Adani group partly repair the dent caused by the short seller Hindenburg's report earlier this year.  
"There is a bit of profit booking after the stocks rose on the back of newsflows in the last few days. Till the regulator's final report on its investigation on the group is out, there is nothing to look forward to that could trigger a move in the group stocks," said U R Bhat, co-founder. Alphaniti Fintech.

Also Read

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Adani woos bankers: Invites them for a trip to restore confidence

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Budget 2023 ticks all checkboxes; Adani group stocks played spoilsport

Markets regulator mulls prohibiting differential treatment to AIF investors

Bourses push Sebi to allow longer F&O hours amid Gift Nifty launch

Mahindra & Mahindra sells entire stake in Mahindra CIE at Rs 447.6 a share

Dixon, CGCEL: Consumer durable shares gain up to 9% in a range-bound market

Safe-bet BAFs take the back seat as investors turn to riskier funds

Topics :Adani GroupIndian stock markets

First Published: May 24 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story