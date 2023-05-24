Adani stocks cool off after 3-day surge; save for three, rest shed 0.5-6%



Flagship Adani Enterprises declined the most at 6 per cent after a three-day 40 per cent surge. The gains in Adani group stocks tapered off on Wednesday after a three-day surge. Three Adani stocks-New Delhi Television, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas-rose 5 per cent each, but the rest of the pack declined anywhere between 0.5 and 6 per cent.



In their interim report, the six-member expert panel said they didn't find any conclusive evidence to support allegations made by the Hindenburg. In the past three days, the Adani group saw a 20 per cent surge in market value following the Supreme Court-appointed panel's report and US-based GQG Partners's decision to hike its's stake.