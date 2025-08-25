AB Capital, Asahi India among top stock picks for today; Check target here

Stock Recommendations:
NSE Scrip: Aditya Birla Capital
Hence, we recommend to Buy Aditya Birla Capital around 286 - 283 | Stop-loss: ₹273 | Target: ₹312
NSE Scrip: Asahi India Glass
Hence, we recommend to Buy Asahi India Glass around 883 - 875 | Stop-loss: ₹837| Target: ₹975
NSE Scrip – Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers
Hence, we recommend to Buy RCF around 159 - 157 | Stop-loss: ₹149| Target: ₹175
