AB Capital, Asahi India among top stock picks for today; Check target here

View: Bullish

Last Close: ₹286

On the monthly chart, thehas registered a breakout after a prolonged seven-year consolidation phase, often signaling the onset of a strong directional move. The breakout is well-supported by robust volume action, with higher volumes on advances and relatively lower volumes on declines, reflecting sustained accumulation and lending credibility to the move. From an indicator standpoint, the RSI smoothened had earlier stabilized near the 50 level and has now turned upward with a bullish crossover, indicating fresh positive momentum and further strengthening the bullish outlook.