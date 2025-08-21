Plastic pipe makers to gain from anti-dumping duty, demand revival

After five quarters of subdued performance, brokerages expect the plastic pipe majors to register a recovery in the second half of FY26. In addition to improving demand, stable polyvinyl chloride (PVC) prices and expectations of an anti-dumping duty are likely to benefit domestic manufacturers. Even though Q1 FY26 was weak, brokerages believe that the outlook for the sector is improving.

Another possible trigger could come if the goods and services tax (GST), currently at 18 per cent for the pipes and fittings sector, is reduced.

These expectations drove a rally in stock prices, with Prince Pipes and Fittings gaining the most at 5 per cent, followed by Finolex Industries at 2.6 per cent, Astral at 2 per cent, and Supreme Industries with gains of 1 per cent.

The key near-term driver is the expectation of an anti-dumping duty. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has notified the final finding of an anti-dumping investigation into imports of PVC resin from China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the United States. With domestic PVC capacity at 1.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) compared to demand of 4.7 mtpa, India imports a significant amount of PVC. However, planned expansions of 2.5 mtpa by calendar year 2027 (CY27) from major conglomerates are set to gradually substitute imports. Pipe manufacturers will be key beneficiaries, as this shift will enhance supply reliability, reduce raw material volatility, lower working capital requirements, and safeguard margins, noted analysts led by Meet Jain of Motilal Oswal Research.

Praveen Sahay and Rahul Shah of Prabhudas Lilladher Research said the proposed anti-dumping duties are expected to reduce imports and benefit local manufacturers, with PVC resin prices likely to stabilise as a result, which would be positive for the sector. The brokerage expects Astral, Finolex Industries, and Supreme Industries to be the key beneficiaries of the likely imposition of anti-dumping duty on PVC resin, as it would curb volatility and bring price stability. This, in turn, should drive inventory gains in the near term and support sustained market share expansion over the long term. In May this year, prices of PVC resin increased by Rs 1.5 per kg in the domestic market, reversing a consistent decline over the previous five months. Since then, prices have risen by Rs 4.6 per kg till August.

The PVC pipes sector posted a 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue decline in Q1 FY26, driven by 8 per cent lower realisations despite 3 per cent volume growth. Aggregate operating profit fell 27 per cent Y-o-Y, while operating profit per kg dropped 41 per cent Y-o-Y, given heavy inventory losses. Price volatility in Q1 led to inventory losses of Rs 25 crore for Astral and Rs 50 crore for Supreme Industries. With resin price volatility expected to ease, there could be a re-stocking of inventory in the channel. Most companies anticipate demand improvement aided by stronger government infrastructure initiatives and momentum in the housing sector. They reported a healthy pickup in volumes in July, with similar momentum observed in August, suggesting a stronger FY26 ahead.