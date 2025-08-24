Home / Markets / News / Street Signs: Microcaps under microscope, double-edged deal, and more

Street Signs: Microcaps under microscope, double-edged deal, and more

Avendus Spark Institutional Equities narrowly sidestepped potentially disruptive error in Clean Science and Technology block trade, as investment banker was acting as buyer and seller, sources said

markets
premium
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) supports individuals who provide stock market education.
Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 11:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Last week delivered two stark reminders that microcap investments remain one of the market’s least-patrolled borders, and investors should proceed with caution. First came a three-minute clip from GKB Ophthalmics’ virtual annual general meeting — with a market capitalisation of less than ₹84 crore — in which a lone shareholder, holding a single scrip, grilled management for weak performance and underperforming peers despite decades of experience. On the same day, Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey warned mutual funds against overexposure to microcap stocks and excessive buying of illiquid, low-quality debt. Same sandbox, two distinct wake-up calls.
 
Double-edged deal: One misstep could cut deep
 
Avendus Spark Institutional Equities narrowly sidestepped a potentially disruptive error in the Clean Science and Technology block trade, as the investment banker was acting as both buyer and seller, sources said. An input mistake triggered the sale of just over 30 per cent of the company instead of the intended 24 per cent. Because the trade entered the open market, the extra 6 per cent could have been acquired by third parties, making cancellation nearly impossible and exposing Avendus Spark to litigation with the promoter, the Boob family. Sources said that since Avendus Spark controlled both sides of the transaction, it immediately neutralised the oversized sale with a matching buy order. Exchange data show 32.21 million shares — 30.32 per cent — were first sold and then repurchased. A corrected order for 25.48 million shares (23.98 per cent) was subsequently executed at ₹1,080 apiece, raising ₹2,750 crore. Although neither Avendus Spark nor the Boobs suffered trading losses, the stock exchange may still impose penalties on the investment bank.
 
Walking the invisible line of compliance
 
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) supports individuals who provide stock market education. However, the boundary often blurs between education and offering specific advice or stock tips. Sebi has previously taken action against those who crossed this line. Earlier this month, Sebi conducted searches related to Avadhut Sathe, a self-styled “successful trader” who guides people on navigating the market. In a video circulating on social media, Sathe appeared defiant while acknowledging Sebi’s visit to the Karjat residential learning facility. He observed, “We do not provide any advisory services. We are fully cooperating with the authorities and will continue with events and sessions on schedule. There is absolutely no change.”

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

After five-quarter choke, growth flows freer for PVC pipe makers

Mcap of 8 top valued firms climbs ₹1.72 trn, Reliance biggest winner

US Fed rate cut hopes, tariff moves likely to drive markets this week

Sebi proposes new closing auction framework for liquid derivative stocks

Premium

India-focused funds log steepest outflows in 2025, $1.8 bn in past 4 weeks

Topics :SEBIStreet SignsSebi board meetingIndian stocks

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story