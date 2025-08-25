IndiGo, Max Healthcare Institute set for $1 billion passive bonanza

Airline operator InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and hospital chain Max Healthcare Institute are expected to see cumulative inflows of close to $1 billion (₹8,286 crore) on account of their addition to the blue-chip Nifty 50 index, which is tracked by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with assets of over ₹3 trillion. Meanwhile, they will offload shares worth around ₹2,500 crore and ₹2,000 crore from two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank on account of their removal from the 50-stock index, according to a Nuvama Alter­native & Quantitative Research.

NSE Indices has announced four and 13 changes, respe­ctively, to the other widely tracked indices Nifty Next 50 index and Nifty Midcap 150. Solar Industries, Siemens Energy India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Hindustan Zinc will see inflows ranging between ₹550 crore and ₹236 crore on account of the inclusion to the Next 50 index. ITC Hotels, Dabur India, Godfrey Phillips and Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health­care are the key companies that will see passive inflows thanks to their inclusion in the Midcap 150 index.