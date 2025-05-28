Aegis Vopak Terminal IPO ends today; check subscription, GMP, listing date

Aegis Vopak Terminal IPO subscription status: The The initial public offering (IPO) of Aegis Vopak Terminal, which opened for public subscription on Monday, May 26, is set to close today, May 28. Aegis Vopak Terminal IPO has so far received a lacklustre response from investors.

NSE data suggests that the public offering has garnered bids for 2,59,12,656 shares against 6,90,58,296 on offer, leading to a subscription of 38 per cent till 10:42 AM on Wednesday, May 28.

Among the individual categories, retail investors led the demand by oversubscribing the category reserved for them by 49 per cent. This was followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who bid for 43 per cent, and non-institutional investors (NIIs), who bid for 15 per cent.

Aegis Vopak Terminal IPO details

At the upper end, the company seeks to raise ₹2,800 crore from the public offering which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 119.1 million equity shares. The public offering is available at a price band of ₹233-235 per share, and a lot size of 63 shares.

A retail investor can bid for a minimum of one lot of 63 shares of Aegis Vopak Terminal IPO with an investment amount of ₹14,805, and ₹1,92,465 is required to bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 819 shares.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Aegis Vopak Terminals were commanding a muted premium in the grey market on the last day of its subscription window. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Aegis Vopak Terminals shares were seen trading at around ₹238 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹3 or 1.28 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO review

The company has received favourable reviews from brokerages for its public offering. SBI Securities and SBI Securities have recommended subscribing to the issue for a long-term perspective.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO allotment date, listing date

As the subscription window closes today, the basis of allotment of Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO shares is expected to get finalised on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares into their demat accounts by tentatively Friday, May 30, 2025.

Aegis Vopak Terminals shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO objective

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds for the repayment or prepayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, funding capital expenditure towards the contracted acquisition of the cryogenic LPG terminal at Mangalore. The company will utilise the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO registrar, lead managers

MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime) serves as the registrar for the public issue, while ICICI Securities, BNP Paribas, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, and HDFC Bank are the book-running lead managers.

About Aegis Vopak Terminals

Incorporated in 2013, Aegis Vopak Terminals (AVTL) owns and operates storage terminals for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and various liquid products. The company provides safe storage and related infrastructure for products like petroleum, vegetable oils, lubricants, chemicals, and gases such as propane and butane. As of June 30, 2024, AVTL manages a total storage capacity of around 1.50 million cubic meters for liquid products and 70,800 metric tons (MT) for LPG.