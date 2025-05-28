Jupiter Wagons shares jump 5% as unit signs MoU with Pickkup; details here

Shares of Jupiter Wagons rose nearly 5 per cent after its unit announced a partnership with Pickkup, focused on sustainable intra-city and intercity deliveries.

Jupiter Wagons' stock rose as much as 4.71 per cent during the day to ₹419.4 per share, the best intraday gain since May 16 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.6 per cent higher at ₹411 apiece, compared to a 0.17 per cent decline in Nifty50 as of 10:51 AM.

Follow Stock Market LIVE Updates Today Shares of the company have risen nearly 25 per cent from their recent lows of ₹327, which it hit earlier this month. The counter has risen by 17.8 per cent this year, compared to a 4.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. Jupiter Wagons has a total market capitalisation of ₹17,446.87 crore.

Jupiter Wagons partnership with Pickkup

Jupiter Electric Mobility, the electric vehicle division of Jupiter Wagons, announced a partnership with Pickkup, a Delhi-based logistics platform focused on sustainable intra-city and intercity deliveries.

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deploy 300 units of JEM TEZ, JEM’s flagship electric light commercial vehicle, into Pickkup’s expanding electric vehicle (EV) fleet by the end of this year.

This collaboration aligns closely with India’s clean mobility ambitions and supports the Government of India's PM e-DRIVE scheme, which promotes the adoption of electric vehicles across various sectors, it said in the exchange filing on Tuesday.

“Our mission at Jupiter Electric Mobility is to empower logistics providers with next-generation electric vehicles that deliver on performance, sustainability, and profitability. Our alliance with Pickkup is a strategic step toward accelerating India’s transition to clean mobility, particularly in the logistics sector,” Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupiter Group, said in teh statement. "This partnership represents a crucial milestone in our journey toward a cleaner and smarter transport future.”

About Jupiter Wagons

The company provides mobility solutions, with diverse offerings across freight wagons, locomotives, commercial vehicles, ISO marine containers, and products such as couplers, draft gears, bogies, CMS crossings, brake discs, brake systems, wheels, axles, and wheel sets.

The company has manufacturing facilities located in Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Indore, Jabalpur, and Aurangabad with full backwards integration to its foundry operations.

It caters to industries such as railways, automobiles, transportation, logistics, construction equipment, municipalities, healthcare, energy, mining, and infrastructure. The company has a marquee client base, including the Indian Railways, American Railroads, Indian Ministry of Defence, BEML, Alstom, Tata Motors, GE, and Volvo Eicher Motors.

